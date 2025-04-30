Wolfpack Update for April 30, 2025

Clarkston Girls Soccer

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team shutout Royal Oak last Thursday, 1-0.

They also tied their OAA White game against Berkley, 3-3 on April 22.

The Wolves (4-4-2, 3-2-2 OAA White) opened this week against Birmingham Groves. They head to Birmingham Seaholm on Thursday at 7:15 p.m and Davison on Friday at 6:45 p.m. They are back home on Tuesday, May 6 when they host Lake Orion. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston Boys Golf

Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf finished in second place out of 23 teams at the2025 Indianwood Invitational on April 21.

Junior Anthony Dubeck finished in the top ten in eighth place with a 78. Senior Finn Mooney and sophomore Chris Quayle each had a 79; senior Vinny Giannini, 80; and senior Brady Ebling, 85.

The Wolves finished with a total of 316 for second place. Rochester Adams finished in first place with a 312; Birmingham Seaholm, third, 317; Lake Orion, fourth, 322; and Bloomfield Hills, fifth, 325.

Clarkston finished in ninth place in the Grand Blanc Invitational with 331 on April 23. Quayle finished in the top ten with a seventh place finish with a 76. Junior Ryan Wilford had a 82; senior Frank Stanek, 86; senior Calum Hartner, 87; and Giannini, 89.

The Wolves competed in the two-day Nightmare/Dream tournament in West Branch. They divided into two teams with one team finishing in third place with an overall 657; and the second team in fourth place, 659. The top five teams also included Bloomfield Hills in first place; Bay City Western, second; and Okemos, fifth.

Clarkston Girls Lacrosse

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team lost to Rochester Adams on April 23, 18-6.

The Wolves (4-3) opened the week against Royal Oak. They head to Rochester on Wednesday. They host Farmington on Monday, May 5. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston Baseball

The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team went 3-0 in their series against Troy Athens last week.

They sealed the sweep with a 4-1 win over Athens at home last Thursday. Chris York was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and one hit in four innings. Blake Schneider finished the game with one earned run.

Griffin Hetrick had three hits and Rich West had two hits Caden Wilson had one hit, one sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Nick Miller had one hit, a double and one RBI. Dylan Johnston had one hit and one RBI. Lucas DeBell and Connor Paul each had one hit.

The Wolves opened the series with a 10-5 win on April 21. TJ Hyde was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in four innings. DeBell went 2-for-4 for the day with two home runs and four RBIs. Rich West went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. York had one hit and two RBIs. Colton Williams had two hits.

Clarkston won the second game the next day, 10-7. Johnston was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and five earned runs in 5.2 innings. Gavin Bond finished the game with one strikeout.

West had three hits with one run and one RBI. DeBell had one hit with three RBIs. Paul had one hit and two RBIs. Hyde had one hit and one run. Williams had one hit, one run and one RBI. Wilson had two hits and one RBI and Hunter Kauth had one hit and one RBI.

The Wolves (8-7-1) started their 3-game series against Oxford on Monday. They host the Wildcats on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. They head to Comerica Park on Saturday to play Allen Park, 7 p.m.

Clarkston Softball

The Clarkston Varsity Softball team defeated Hartland last Thursday, 13-8. Gracie Cantley brought in five runs on four hits in the win. She had a double in the seventh inning to score two.

The Wolves went 1-2 in the Anchor Bay tournament on Saturday with a 9-6 win over Franklin and a 11-5 loss to Marine City and 13-11 loss to Almont where NaKenna Knowlton hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. She also had hit a double in the first and fourth innings.

Clarkston (5-7) opened this week against Detroit Country Day and North Farmington. They host Lake Orion on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. They host a double header against Dakota on Monday, May 5, starting at 4 p.m.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price