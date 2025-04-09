Wolfpack Update for April 9, 2025

Clarkston Girls Lacrosse

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team lost to Troy Athens last Friday, 13-12.

The JV team had a big win over Athens with a 11-0 shutout.

The Wolves opened the week against Stoney Creek. on Monday. They host West Bloomfield in their home opener on Wednesday, April 9 at the Clarkston High School Stadium. They head to Oxford on Monday, April 14. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston Baseball

The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team went 1-1-1 in their 3-game series against Stoney Creek last week.

They lost to Brighton in a double header on Saturday, 7-1 and 9-3.

The Wolves play Rochester Adams in a 3-game series with a double header at Adams on Wednesday.. The series ends on Thursday as Clarkston hosts the Highlanders, 4:30 p.m. They head to Fenton for a double header on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. They head to Berkley on Tuesday, April 15, 4:30 p.m.

Clarkston Softball

The Clarkston Varsity Softball team heads to Hartland on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game. They head to Lake Orion for a tournament on Saturday, 9 a.m. They start next week on the road as they head to Chippewa Valley for a double header beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

Clarkston Track and Field

The Clarkston Boys Track and Field team opened the season with a 68-60 loss to Rochester Adams last Friday.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Micah Chaney in second place in the time of 11.18; Griffin Boman, third, 11.48; 200-meter dash, Hank Hornung, second, 23.38; 400-meter dash, Jaxson Nowik, second, 55.35; 800-meter run, Joshua Ellingsworth, first, 2:00.57; 1,600-meter run, Cayden DeGrendel, first, 4:41.82; DeGrendel, first, 10:43.31; Jack Tultz, second, 10:43.57; and 110-meter hurdles, Malachi Switzer, third, 16.36.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in field events were: in shot put, Benjamin Ankrom in first place, 48-05.5; discus, Ankrom, second, 124-10; high jump, Elijah Chaney, first, 5-06; and long jump, Boman, 20-00.

The Wolves finished in first place in three relay events: the 400-meter relay in the time of 43.96; the 800-meter relay, 1:36.35; and the 3,200-meter relay, 9:18.13.

The girls team opened the season with a 75-53 loss to the Highlanders.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Scarlett Keenan in third place in the time of 13.23; 200-meter dash, Keenan, third, 27.85; 400-meter dash, Marlayna Dropps, second, 1:07.49; 800-meter run, Avery DeGrendel, second, 2:30.75; 1,600-meter run, Addison Brigham, third, 5:41.29; 3,200-meter run, Kendal Russette, second, 12:39.61; 100-meter hurdles, Caitlin Poterek, first, 16.41; 300-meter hurdles, Poterek, first, 49.92; and Riley Jurand, third, 51.46

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the field events were: in shot put, Aydia Bartz in first place, 31-02; discus, Bartz, first, 90-05; Kennedy Baillie, second, 78-03; high jump, Carsey Collins, first, 5-02; long jump, Ashton Webb, first, 15-10.5; and Sofia Ego, third, 14-04.

The Wolves finished in first place in the 1,600-meter relay in the time of 4:25.98. They finished in second place in three relays as they finished in the 400-meter relay in the time of 53.09; 800-meter relay, 1:56.98; and 3,200-meter relay, 10:38.57.

Clarkston heads to Oxford this Wednesday and hosts Rochester on Wednesday, April 16. The first event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Clarkston Boys Volleyball

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Volleyball team opened their season with a 3-2 win over Dakota, 3-2, 18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 and 15-8.

They lost to Lake Orion last Thursday, 3-1. The Dragons won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-23, and the fourth set, 25-12. The Wolves won the third set, 25-22.

Clarkston (1-1) head to Farmington on Wednesday. They host Milford and Lakeland on Thursday, 6 p.m.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price