Wolfpack Update for August 25, 2021

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Volleyball team opened the season at Mercy High School on Saturday.

The Wolves defeated Pinckney, 25-6 and 25-16. Paige Giehtbrock had six kills. Emma Larkin and Elizabeth Adams had three kills each.

Summer Jidas had four aces. Addison Newblatt had three digs. Emery Kuebler had seven assists and Chloe Giehtbrock had six assists.

They also defeated Bentley, Elisabeth Ann Johnson and Frankenmuth, also with the score of 2-0.

They lost to North Branch, 2-0.

The varsity team heads to Rockford this Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

The Clarkston Junior Varsity Volleyball team heads to Stoney Creek on Thursday, 5 p.m.

***

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team competed in the 9th Annual Hartland Invitational last Friday.

Mae Norman and Alexandria LeCureux led the team, both finishing the event with a par of 86.

Madison Liles hit a 88 for the day and Elin Gebrowsky had a 92.

The Wolves finished with a 352 for seventh place.

South Lyon took first place with 315. Ann Arbor Pioneer was close in second place with 317 and Okemos took third with 324.

Clarkston competes against Groves this Wednesday and against Farmington next Wednesday.

***

Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis host the Clarkston Invitational this Friday.

Clarkston Girls Varsity Field Hockey heads to Rockford High School on Saturday. They host Edsel Ford High School in their home opener on September 1 at Clarkston High School Stadium, 7 p.m.