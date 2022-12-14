Wolfpack Update for December 14, 2022

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball opened the season with a 45-33 win over Stevenson, Dec. 6. Cavanaugh Diton and Brayden Wiley led the team with 11 points each. Diton had ten rebounds.

Desman Stephens had nine points and ten rebounds.

The Wolves lost to University of Detroit Jesuit on Saturday, 71-47.

The Wolves host Detroit Old Redford on Thursday and head to Birmingham Groves on Tuesday, Dec. 20. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows

* * *

Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball opened last week with a 49-47 win over Macomb Dakota, Dec. 6. Ava Hernandez led with 14 points. Elliana Robak had 11 points and Emily Valencia had seven points.

They lost to Chelsea last Thursday, 62-35. Keira Tolmie led with nine points. Mia Zorski had seven points and Hernandez had six points.

The girls opened the week against Seaholm. They head to Lake Orion on Friday. They host Birmingham Groves on Tuesday, Dec. 20. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.