Wolfpack Update for June 11, 2025

Clarkston Boys Golf

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team finished in fifth place in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional 2 at Davison Country Club on May 27.

The Wolves tied with Saginaw Heritage with an overall 313. Juniors Anthony Dubeck and Ryan Wilford led the team, tying for 15th place, both with a 76. Sophomore Chris Quayle hit a 79 for the tournament; senior Vinny Giannini, 82; and senior Calum Hartner, 85.

Clarkston Boys Lacrosse

The Wolves (16-3) lost Hartland in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Region 3 Final on May 27, 15-5.

Senior Luke Darnell led the team with two goals. Senior Denny Wandrei had one goal and one assist. Sophomore Miller and junior Parker Royse each had one goal. Junior Travis Bordine and junior Lucas Diton each had one assist. Sophomore Robert Haracic made 12 saves in the net.

.

Clarkston Softball

The Clarkston Varsity Softball lost to Lake Orion in the MHSAA Division 1 District 31 on May 31, 8-2.

NaKenna Knowlton scored two runs on her double in the seventh inning. She hit 3-for-4 in the game. Gracie Cantley, Amelia Floros and Charlise Black each had one hit.

Cara Parker pitched for 3.1 innings with five hits, four runs, four earned runs and one strikeout. Audrey Johnson pitched 2.1 innings with six hits, four runs, four earned runs and two strikeouts.

The Wolves (20-21) defeated Oxford in the district semifinal, 7-1. Cantley hit 2-for-3, hit a double and had two RBIs. Knowlton hit 2-for-4 with one RBI. Elyse Miller hit a double on her one hit for two RBIs. Sophia Bordes hit a triple off her one hit. Brooke Bond had a double off her one hit.

Parker pitched for five innings with three hits and seven strikeouts. Knowlton pitched for two innings with three hits, one run, one earned run and one strikeout.

Clarkston Girls Tennis

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis team finished in fifth place with 17 points in the MHSAA Division 1 State Finals on May 30-31.

Senior Kate Ketzler and junior Lana Sloan finished as finalists on the Doubles Flight No. 1 court with a 3-1 record. They defeated Portage Central’s Julia Rypma and Maya Gutshall, 6-0, 6-1; Utica Eisenhower’s Sofia Gardner and Lauren Volaric, 6-1, 6-2; and Novi’s Alice Chen and Rashi Bajpai, 6-2, 6-1.

Senior Ava Henkel went 2-1 on Singles Flight No. 4 with wins over West Bloomfield’s Puja Ravi, 6-1, 6-0; and Ann Arbor Huron’s Theodora Andrecia, 6-3, 6-1.

The rest of the flights had one win.

Sophomore Rory Hoyle defeated Ann Arbor Huron’s Esha Jadhav on Singles Flight No. 1, 6-1, 6-1.

Senior Charlotte Partchenko defeated Troy’s Jhoshi Prasath, 6-2, 4-6, 10-3, on the Singles Flight No. 2.

Senior Ginger Robinson defeated Troy’s Praveena Matheswaran, 6-1, 6-0, on the Singles Flight No. 3.

Seniors Abby Finnerty and Lilly Stephenson defeated Okemos’ Anisha Khoje and Nishika Subesh, 6-0, 6-3, on Doubles Flight No. 2.

Sophomore Harper Jones and junior Lily Haviland defeated Bloomfield Hills’ Arielle Adamcyk and Marissa Ammori, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8, on Doubles Flight No. 3.

Senior Allison Goodrich and sophomore Emily Goodrich defeated Okemos’ Sujana Chitibomma and Abhi Eitkyala, 6-3, 6-2, on Doubles Flight No. 4.

Northville finished as champion with 23 points for first place; Utica Eisenhower, second, 22; Novi, third, 19; and Rochester Adams, fourth, 18.

Clarkston Track and Field

Sophomore Wendell Childs finished as champion in the 800-meter run during the MHSAA Division 1 Track and Field State Finals on May 31, finishing in the time of 1:50.71 for a personal record.

The 3,200-meter relay team with Childs, senior Jaxson Nowik, senior Cayden DeGrendel and senior Joshua Ellingsworth finished in second place in the time of 7:42.90.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Childs, junior Hank Hornung, senior Micah Chaney and senior Gabe Van Goor finished in eighth place, 3:22.69. The 800-meter relay team with Hornung, Chaney, Van Goor and junior Lukas Boman finished in 18th place, 1:28.88.

Ellingsworth finished in 23rd place in the 800-meter run, 2:06.78; Nowik, 18th place in the 1,600-meter run, 4:25.99; and DeGrendel was three places behind at 21st, 4:29.32;

For the girls team, sophomore Allison Thurman finished All-State in all three of her events with third place finishes, setting personal records in all. Thurman finished the 100-meter adaptive in 35.74; the 200-meter adaptive, 1:22.64; and 400-meter adaptive, 3:01.28.

Junior Ashton Webb finished in ten place in the long jump with a distance of 17-02; and junior Caitlin Poterek finished in 16th place in the 300-meter hurdles in the time of 46.71. Both set new personal records.

The 400-meter relay team with Poterek, junior Skylar Drinkard, junior Emma Garner and senior Scarlett Keenan finished in 20th place in the time of 49.64. The relay team of 1,600-meter relay team of Poterek, Drinkard, sophomore Avery DeGrendel and senior Keira Zorski, 24th place, 4:08.59.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price