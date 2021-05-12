Wolfpack Update for May 12, 2021

Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse lost at the buzzer against Troy Athens on May 3, 14-13.

Olivia Toderan tied the score at 13 points with 3:10 left in the game. Toderan had eight goals and one assist for the night. Kennedy Rusnell had two goals and two assists. Taylor Larose and Alex Csizmadia had one goal and one assist each. Anna Houstina had one goal and Ainsley Gothard had three assists.

They opened the week against Farmington and Oxford. They host Lakeland on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Clarkston Varsity Baseball fell in their five games last week.

They lost their 3-game series against Oxford with a 8-7 loss on May 3. Then, went 9-3 and 16-6 against Oxford on Wednesday.

They went 10-0 against Brighton on Saturday and also lost to Battle Creek Lakeview, 12-2.

The Wolves opened their series against Lake Orion on Monday in a double header at home. They play at Lake Orion on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

They host Romeo in a double header on Saturday with the first game at 11 a.m.