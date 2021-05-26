Wolfpack Update for May 26, 2021

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis moves on to the state championship after taking second place at the regional competition last Thursday at Clarkston.

The Wolves finished with 18 points to qualify for the finals.

Doubles Nina Gutierrez and Elise Duhaime went 2-1 for the day on Flight No. 2 with wins over Walled Lake Northern, 6-3, 6-1; and Lake Orion, 6-2, 6-3. They lost the Bloomfield Hills, 6-0, 6-0.

Singles players went 1-1 during the competition. Abbey Labatt, on Flight No. 1, had a 7-6(2) win over Rochester Adams and lost to Lake Orion. Katrina Fisher, Flight No. 2, had a 6-2, 6-0 win over Oxford and lost to Bloomfield Hills. Lauren Sielinski, Flight No. 3, had a 6-2, 6-0 win over Walled Lake Northern and lost to Bloomfield Hills. Maddie Gurn, Flight No. 4, had a 6-3, 6-3 win over Lake Orion and lost to Walled Lake Central.

Bloomfield Hills won the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Regional 7 title with 29 points for first place.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team competed in the Oakland County Championship at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills last Wednesday.

They scored a total of 348, tying for 16th place with Rochester.

Christian Walk led with a par of 83 for the day. Blake Botterill hit a 85; Kaiden Rose, 88; and Zach Bauer, 92.

The top five teams were Brother Rice in first place with 306; Detroit Catholic Central, second, 309; Birmingham Groves, third, 324; Lake Orion, fourth, 325; and Detroit Country Day, fifth, 327.

The Wolves opened the week at Spring Meadows Country Club. They head to MHSAA Boys Golf Regional 2 at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course on Tuesday, June 1.

* * *

Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer plays Lake Orion in the first round of the Division 1 District 6 playoffs on Wednesday at home, 7 p.m.

The winner moves on to play the district semifinal on Wednesday, June 2, 5 p.m. The district final is Friday, June 4, 6 p.m. The district is held at Lapeer Optimists Field.

The Wolves closed the season with a 3-0 loss to Rochester Adams last Thursday and a 1-0 loss to Oxford, May 18.

* * *

Clarkston Varsity Softball lost both games in their double header against Davison last Wednesday.

During the first game, Keira Tolmie had a two-run home run in the fourth inning in the first game loss, 14-6. Tolmie also had an RBI in the sixth inning off her hit. Alex Moore had an RBI and Ava Gushen had an RBI in the seventh inning.

They lost the second game, 11-5.

They lost to Rochester Adams 13-3 and 6-3 on May 18.

The Wolves opened this week against Lake Orion and North Farmington.

The Wolves compete in the MHSAA Division 1 Softball District 27 on Saturday, June 5. They play Waterford Kettering in the semifinal, 10 a.m. The district championship will be at 2:30 p.m. The district games are at Waterford Mott.

* * *

Clarkston Varsity Baseball split in their double header against White Lake Lakeland on Saturday.

They won the first game, 6-4, and lost the second game, 15-5. They went 1-3 in their series against Rochester Adams with 8-3 win last Wednesday and two losses on May 17, 105 and 13-3.

They played Grand Blanc in a double header on Tuesday.

The Wolves compete in the MHSAA Division 1 Baseball District 31 playoffs on Tuesday, June 1 against Davison at 4 p.m. The winner moves on to play Oxford in the district semifinal on June 5, 11 a.m. The district games are at Lapeer.