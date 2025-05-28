Wolfpack Update for May 28, 2025

Clarkston Boys Golf

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team finished in the top ten at the Spring Meadows Invitational on May 19

The Wolves finished in tenth place with a total of 310. Junior Ryan Wilford led the pack, finishing in tenth place with a 74. Senior Finn Mooney hit a 78 for the day; senior Braden Waechter and sophomore Chris Quayle, 79; and senior Brady Ebling, 81.

The Wolves competed in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional 2 meet at Davison Country Club on Tuesday.

Qualifiers move on to the state finals at Forest Akers West at Michigan State University, June 6-7.

Clarkston Softball

The Clarkston Varsity Softball team went 2-2 last week against Oxford and Grosse Pointe North.

The Wolves went 2-0 in their home double header against Oxford on May 20.

They won the first game, 5-3. Elyse Miller went 2-for-3 in hitting with a home run in the fifth inning, bringing in three runs. She doubled in the first inning to score one run. Gracie Cantley had one double. Cara Parker pitched for seven innings with eight hits and eight strikeouts.

Clarkston won the second game, 5-2. Miller, Charlise Black and Audrey Johnson had one RBI each. Ava Johnson had two RBIs on her one hit. Brooke Bond went 2-for-4 in hitting. Miller hit a double one her one hit.

Ava Johnson pitched for six innings with 11 hits and three strikeouts. Parker finished the game with two hits and two strikeouts.

The Wolves lost their double header at Grosse Pointe North on May 21.

Clarkston lost the first game, 8-7. Bond hit a home run on her one hit with two RBIs. Cantley went 2-for-4 with two doubles and had one RBI. Amelia Floros hit a triple. Kaylynn Johnson one RBI on her one hit. Audrey Johnson 20 pitched for six innings with eight hits and one strikeout.

Clarkston lost the second game, 5-3. Maddie Novak had one hit and one RBI. Cantley went 2-for-4 with a triple. Bond had a double and Miller had one RBI. Parker pitched for six innings with ten hits and three strikeouts.

The Wolves (18-18) opened the week against Fraser. They head to Imlay City on Wednesday for a double header to finish the regular season.

Clarkston plays the Wildcats in the MHSAA Division 1 Softball District 31 Semifinal at Oxford High School on Saturday. They play at 12 p.m. The winner moves on to play in the district final at 2 p.m.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the May 28 edition of The Clarkston News went to press early. Athletic events played after May 22 will be in the June 4 edition.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price