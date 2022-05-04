Wolfpack Update for May 4, 2022

Clarkston Varsity Softball went 1-2 in the Michigan Stars tournament over the weekend.

They won their game against Trenton 14-5 with four RBIs from Kaitlyn Ratich. Alex Moore had two RBIs off her three hits. Ella Cady had two RBIs. Riley Haener pitched for four innings and had three strikeouts.

The Wolves lost to Grosse Pointe North in the final play, 7-6. They lost to St. Clair, 8-6.

Clarkston lost their home double header against Lake Orion last Thursday, 10-7 and 11-4.

The Wolves opened the week winning both games in their double header against Davison on April 26, 13-4 and 10-7.

The team opened the week against Rochester on Tuesday with a double header. They head to Oxford on Thursday for a double header on Thursday. They head to the Alpena Tournament on Saturday.

They have another double header on the road at Stoney Creek on Tuesday, May 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

***

Clarkston Varsity Baseball went 1-2 in their 3-game series against Rochester Adams last week.

They won the third game last Wednesday, 9-7. Brady Krzciok and Luke Spicer had two hits. Mason King had two RBIs and Ben Bacon had one RBI.

They lost to the Highlanders, 7-5 and 6-0. During the 7-5 loss, Lucas McKinney and Bacon had two hits each. Ryan Drobot had two RBIs.

The Wolves opened the week against Oxford. They finish their last game in the three-game series against Stoney Creek on Thursday, 4 p.m. They host Walled Lake Northern in a double header on Saturday, 11 a.m.

They open their 3-game series against Lake Orion on Monday in a double header on the road, 4 p.m. They host Lake Orion on Wednesday, May 11, 4 p.m.

***

Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer are on a winning streak.

They defeated Royal Oak last week with a 1-0 score, April 26.

They defeated White Lake Lakeland on Saturday, April 23, 3-1; and Farmington on Tuesday, April 19, 9-5.

They opened this week against West Bloomfield on Tuesday.

They head to Notre Dame Prep on Thursday, Lake Orion on Friday and Oxford on Monday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

***

Both Clarkston teams lost in their OAA Red Track and Field meet at Oxford, April 27.

The boys lost their meet, 67-61.

The top three finishers for Clarkston in the track events: in the 100-meter dash, Glenn Wood, second, 11.34; 200-meter dash, Landon Butcher, second, 23.93; 400-meter dash, Mark Palmeter, third, 52.42; 800-meter run, Joey Taverna, first, 2:04.56; Bryce Nowik, second, 2:05.36; 1,600-meter run, Taverna, first, 4:52.50; Andrew Sesti, second, 4:54.29; Andrew Floros, third, 4:55.40; 3,200-meter run, Bryce Nowick, first, 10:33.25; Hunter Bogar, third, 10:42.81; 110-meter hurdles, Colin Bastuba, first, 16.56; Robert Spencer, second, 16.90; 300-meter hurdles, Spencer, second, 44.02; and Bastuba, third, 44.68.

Clarkston finished in first place in the 1,600-meter relay, 3:38.64; and 3,200-meter relay, 8:40.01. They finished in second place in the 400-meter relay, 47.20; and 800-meter relay, 1:41.06.

For field events in the top three: in discus, Nick Waszczenko in second place with the distance of 105-10; pole vault, Michael George, first, 9-0; and long jump, Palmeter, third, 17-7.

The girls lost their meet, 102-26.

The top three finishers for Clarkston in track events: in the 100-meter dash, Jurney Harris in first place in the time of 13.16; 200-meter dash, Keira Zorski, third, 27.66; 1,600-meter run, Alexandra Brigham, first, 5:30.67; and 100-meter hurdles, Brooke Perry, third, 18.18.

Clarkston finished in first place in the 400-meter relay, 53.70. They finished in second place in the 800-meter relay, 1:57.50; 1,600-meter relay, 4:20.94; and 3,200-meter relay, 10:26.85.

For field events in the top three: in discus, Nicole McCowey in second place with distance of 79-06; high jump, Carsey Collins, first, 5-0; pole vault, Lily Banka, third, 6-06; and long jump, Katrina Massey, third, 15-03.5.