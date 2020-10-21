Wolfpack Update for October 21, 2020

Junior Elin Gebrowsky finished in 27th place during the 2020 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Girls Golf State Championship.

She finished with 84 at Forest Akers East in East Lansing, Oct. 16.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team won their home game against Oxford on Senior Night, 3-2, on Oct. 12.

They lost the first match, 25-20. Then, won the next two matches, 26-24 and 25-13, before the Wildcats won the fourth match 26-24.

The Wolves settled the game by winning tie-breaking match, 15-13.

Senior Claire Nowicki had 18 kills, 20 digs and four blocks. Sophomore Paige Giechtbrock had 19 kills and 15 digs. Junior Summer Jidas had 26 digs.

Junior Elizabeth Adams had 12 kills and eight blocks and senior Sydney Hasenfratz had eight blocks. Senior Shay Bordine had four blocks and two aces.

The Wolves (18-4) are scheduled to play in a quad at Notre Dame Prep on Wednesday against Oxford, Lake Orion and NDP, 5 p.m.

They head to Rochester Adams on Monday, 6 p.m. They are back home on Tuesday when they host a quad against Birmingham Seaholm, Macomb Dakota and Fenton at Clarkston High School, 5 p.m.