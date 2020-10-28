Wolfpack Update for October 28, 2020

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team finished the season in overtime against Utica Eisenhower in the district finals, Oct. 22.

The Wolves were ahead 1-0 before the Eagles tied the game with a late goal. The Eagles won in a shootout to win, 2-1.

They finished the season with a 7-4-5 overall record.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team went 1-2 in a quad at Notre Dame Prep, Oct. 21.

They went 2-1 against Notre Dame, winning the first match, 28-26, and the third match, 25-14. They lost the second match, 25-15.

They lost to Lake Orion, 2-0, 25-16 and 25-21; and Oxford, 2-0, 25-19 and 25-22.

The Wolves (19-6, 7-1 OAA Red) opened the week hosting Macomb Dakota, Fenton and Birmingham Seaholm in a quad on Tuesday.

They host Lakeland, Saline and Grand Blanc in a quad on Thursday, 5 p.m.

Clarkston starts the post-season Wednesday, Nov. 4 when they play Holly in the district semifinals.

The winner will play in the district final on Nov. 5. Both games are at Holly, 7 p.m.