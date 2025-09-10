Wolfpack Update for September 10, 2025

Clarkston Girls Golf

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished in second place out of 22 teams at the 18th Annual Farmington Invite at Glen Oaks Golf Club last Friday.

Junior Lily Fishtahler finished in third place out of 111 golfers, hitting a 77 for the day. Senior Lily Haviland finished in tenth place with a 85; junior Grace Johnston, 12th, 86; freshman Reese Hukka, 28th, 92; and senior Addison Schaefer, 32nd, 94.

Clarkston Boys Soccer

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team shut out two teams during the Comet Shootout on Saturday with a 6-0 win over Portage Northern and a 2-0 win over Rockford.

The JVA team was also successful with a 6-1 win over Portage Northern and a 1-0 win over Caledonia.

The JVB team split their two games with a 2-1 win over Grand Ledge and a 4-0 loss to Rockford.

The Wolves opened the week at Oxford, Sept. 2. The JVA team lost 1-0. The varsity also lost to the Wildcats, 2-1, with the lone goal from Fagan Roy.

The Wolves (6-1, 2-1 OAA Red) opened the week against Lake Orion. They head to Bloomfield Hills on Thursday, Walled Lake Western on Saturday, and Birmingham Seaholm on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Clarkston Field Hockey

The Clarkston Girls Field Hockey team defeated West Bloomfield on Sept. 2, 5-2.

Senior Jenna Brown led with two goals. Junior Paige Krol and sophomore Charlotte Koral each scored one goal. Sophomore Kaia Blasko scored her first goal with the team.

The Wolves won their home opener against Birmingham Seaholm, 2-0, on Aug. 28. The first goal was made by junior Julia Verbeke with an assist from Brown. Koral scored the second goal.

The Wolves (3-1-1) opened the week against Regina. They host West Bloomfield on Thursday at the Clarkston High School Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium. They host Grand Blanc at the CHS Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15. Both games are at 7 p.m.

Clarkston Cross Country

Clarkston Cross Country teams opened the season competing in the Golden Grizzly at Oakland University on Aug. 29.

The Clarkston Boys Cross Country finished in second place out of 15 teams in the varsity race with 71 points.

Seniors David Dubeck and Ryan Barnes took the top two spots with Dubeck finishing in first place in the time of 15:50.81 and Barnes in second in the time of 15:55.36.

The top five Wolves also included junior Vern Clyne in 19th place, finishing in the time of 16:49.20; junior Miles Foster, 21st, 16:52.73; and senior Anthony Dubeck, 28th, 17:06.07.

The top five teams were Romeo in first place with 64 points; Clarkston, second, 71; Macomb Dakota, third, 114; Rochester, fourth, 115; and Macomb Lutheran North, fifth, 158.

The boys finished in second place out of 13 teams in the JV race with 69 points.

The top five runners were freshman Brenton Kemmer in 14th place in the time of 19:09.41; freshman Braelyn Conley, 16th, 19:10.93; sophomore Ryan Legg, 18th, 19:16.26; junior John Tippett, 22nd, 19:32.22; and sophomore Jackson Fry, 26th, 19:47.42.

The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in fifth place out of 14 teams in the varsity race.

The top five runners were junior Avery DeGrendel in 19th place in the time of 20:16.87; junior Addison Brigham, 23rd, 20:30.48; senior Sydney Fischer, 24th, 20:31.80; freshman Annabelle Shaw, 29th, 20:51.56; and sophomore Amelia Garvin, 35th, 21:00.58.

The top five teams were Romeo in first place with 66 points; Rochester, second, 86; Novi, third, 88; Utica, third, 112; and Clarkston, fifth, 130.

The girls finished in sixth place out of 11 teams in the JV race with 142 points. The top five runners were sophomore Kenzie Kramer in tenth place in the time of 22:50.41; junior Hannah Quigley, 36th, 24:18.10; junior Riley Jurand, 37th, 24:18.22; freshman Elise Tremblay, 38th, 24:25.86; and sophomore Anna Bohan, 42nd, 24:40.30.

The Wolves compete in the first OAA Red Jamboree on Wednesday at Lake Orion High School and the Autumn Classic on Saturday at Stony Creek Metropark.

Clarkston Boys Tennis

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team defeated North Farmington last Thursday, 9-0.

On the Singles courts, Thomas McCormick defeated Jay Challa on Singles Flight No. 1, 6-1, 6-1; Evan Geisz defeated Matthias Trouve on Singles Flight No. 2, 6-0, 6-0; Nathaniel Keller defeated Isaiah Bartlett on Singles Flight No. 3, 6-0, 6-0; and Kamy Shushtari defeated Jacob Wyderko on Singles Flight No. 4, 6-3, 6-1.

On the Doubles courts, Max Downey and Max Dodge-Rubin defeated Connor Bray and Kyle Bell on Doubles No. 1, 6-0, 6-1; Kiyan Shushtari and Will Downey defeated Nick Draheim and Jacob Draheim on Doubles No. 2, 6-1, 6-3; David Richardson and Sam Yerian defeated Cody Kohls and Christian Ellison on Doubles No. 3, 6-1, 6-2; Henry Haviland and John Schneider defeated Ben Wasser and Ben Bolton on Doubles No. 4, 6-0, 6-0; and Charlie Sanderson and Harry Jacobson defeated Logan Rotenberg and Yousif Adami on Doubles No. 5, 6-1, 6-0.

The Wolves opened the week with a 9-0 win over Berkley, Sept. 3.

On the Singles courts, McCormick defeated Evan Weber, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1; Geisz defeated Simon Babcock, 6-0, 6-0; Keller defeated Jordan Serlin, 6-0, 6-0; and Kamy Shushtari defeated Ira Retish, 6-0, 6-2.

On the Doubles courts, Downey and Dodge-Rubin defeated Wesley MacDonald and Asa Somers, 6-2, 6-2; Jacobson and Kiyan Shushtari defeated Owen Church and Alden Ritter, 6-1, 6-2; Richardson and Yerian defeated Jake Ingber and Ari Schindler, 6-0, 6-3;

Haviland and Schneider defeated Noah Golembiewski and Vinnie Holder, 6-1, 6-4; and Sanderson and Ian Flint defeated Austin Giltinan and Nate Sachs, 6-4, 6-4.

The Wolves went 2-1 at a quad at Traverse City Central, finishing in second place, Aug. 29.

They defeated Grandville, 8-0.

On the singles courts, McCormick defeated Isaac Renkema, 6-1, 6-2; Geisz defeated Evan Mann, 6-2, 6-0; Keller defeated Sebastian Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-3; and Kamy Shushtari defeated Logan Garcia, 6-1, 6-0.

On the doubles courts, Downey and Dodge-Rubin defeated Ethan Zuidema and Zayne Sorokin, 6-3, 6-2; Sanderson and Kiyan Shushtari defeated Connor Scott and Will Bouwman, 6-4, 6-1; Richardson and Yerian defeated Kobe Sterley and Landon Nguyen, 6-4, 6-1; and Schneider and Haviland defeated Ian Poelstra and James Courville, 6-1, 7-5.

Clarkston also defeated Traverse City Central, 8-0.

On the Singles courts, McCormick defeated Alex Lamphier, 6-2, 6-0; Geisz defeated Holden Beery, 6-0, 6-1; Keller defeated Anders Lyons, 6-1, 6-0; and Kamy Shushtari defeated Milo Woodruff, 6-2 , 7-6 (6).

On the Doubles courts, Downey and Dodge-Rubin defeated Helly Taylor and Oliver Christensen, 7-5 , 6-1; Richardson and Yerian defeated Chris Girrbach and Nate Brewer, 6-0, 6-1; Kiyan Shushtari and Sanderson defeated Sam Tursman and Oliver Robinson, 6-4, 6-2; and Schneider and Haviland defeated Henry Yonts and Brady Johnsen, 7-5, 6-4.

The Wolves lost to Birmingham at the quad, 5-3. Geisz defeated Giorgio Materazzo, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Downey and Dodge-Rubin defeated Britton Leo and Alex Ting, 6-3, 1-6, 10-6; and Schneider and Haviland defeated Ryan McArdle and Gabe Christman, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester. They host Troy on Thursday and head to Holt on Saturday. They head to West Bloomfield on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price