Wolfpack Update for September 22, 2021

Clarkston Girls Varsity Field Hockey lost their games to Bloomfield Hills and Edsel Ford.

They lost to Bloomfield Hills on Sept. 8, 2-0; then to Edsel Ford the next day, 3-0.

“The team continues to improve, and we’ve made noticeable improvements defensively,” said Cary Exline, head coach. “Team captains Lyndsey Nicosia and Larkin O’Donnell are leading by example in games as well as practices. We are making good strides improving the offense and in both games last week we were just one ‘good bounce’ away from putting the ball into the net.”

The Wolves opened the week against Bloomfield Hills on Tuesday. They head to Canton on Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

They host West Bloomfield on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Clarkston High School Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

***

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team scored their two winning goals against Goodrich in the second half last Thursday in their 2-1 win.

The Wolves opened the week against Oxford on Tuesday. They head to Birmingham Groves on Thursday and Rochester Adams on Tuesday, Sept. 28. They host Lake Orion on Friday, Oct. 1. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

They host Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday, Oct. 2, with varsity at 10 a.m. and JV follows.