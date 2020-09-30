Wolfpack Update for September 30, 2020

The Clarkston Equestrian Team is heading to the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Regionals after finishing as District 11 Division D champions.

The riders competed on September 26 and 27 at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds in the District 11 meets.

The riders performed well, with the team taking first place for each of the three district meets for D division. The team is excited to move on to regionals and compete against the best teams from Districts 1, 7 and 12.

The team includes Morgan Bodway with David and C.S. Tannaz and Brianna Mollette with Desi and TJ.

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team went 4-1 last week in competition.

They opened the week with a 3-0 win over West Bloomfield on Sept. 22, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16. Senior Claire Nowicki had 19 kills and three blocks. Junior Summer Jidas had four aces and 14 digs; freshman Emery Kuebler had 23 assists and senior Shay Bordine had 14 assists.

The Wolves played foe Stoney Creek on Thursday to win 3-2. They lost the first two games, 25-21 and 27-25 and rallied back to win the next three, 25-20, 25-18, 15-10. Nowicki had 21 kills and 18 digs. Senior Sydney Hasenfratz had 11 kills and three ace. Bordine had 15 digs and 39 assists, sophomore Paige Giechbrock had five blocks, and Jidas had 14 digs.

The Wolves went 2-1 on Saturday. They defeated Birmingham Seaholm, 25-14 and 25-19; and Romeo, 26-25 and 25-15. They lost to Marian, 2-1, winning the second game, 25-16 and lost the other two games, 25-18, 25-20.

Clarkston (11-1, 4-0 OAA Red) opened the week against Lake Orion.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team went 1-2 last week. They shut out Ferndale last Thursday, 6-0.

They lost to North Farmington, Sept. 22, 2-1 and lost to Troy Athens on Saturday, 1-0.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team posted losses last week.

They lost to West Bloomfield last Thursday, 8-1. The lone win came from Brendan Aughe on Singles No. 4 court.

The boys lost to Troy, 7-1. Noah Fasczewski posted the lone win with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Rishi Shetty on the Singles No. 1 court.

Fasczewski also posted the only win as the Wolves lost to Rochester Adams, 8-1, on Sept. 22. He defeated Patrick Barna, 6-3, 6-1.