Wolves battle it out in 19th annual Game for Hope

The Clarkston Lacrosse Program held its 19th annual Game for Hope last Saturday, raising over $12,000 for New Day Foundation.

The day finished with the JV and varsity boys and girls teams competing against each other.

Game for Hope is a tribute to Frank Kaminskas (aka Big Poppa), an amazing father, grandfather, uncle, coach and friend whose positive influence continues to make an impact. Clarkston Lacrosse celebrates Big Poppa’s memory by honoring his legacy of teaching lacrosse to new generations of players as well as the importance of giving back to others, while raising much-needed funds for families fighting cancer.

Funds raised during Game for Hope benefit the New Day Foundation for Families Home.

The New Day Foundation is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing financial and emotional resources for families in need while they face cancer. For more information, please visit www.foundationforfamilies.org.