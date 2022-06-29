Wolves claim All-State honors in softball, lacrosse

Student-athletes from Clarkston High School received honors in All-State selections in their spring sports.

Keira Tolmie and Ella Cady finished their Clarkston High School junior year with honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

Tolmie was named Division 1 First Team All-State for third base. Cady received Division 1 Honorable Mention All-State for first base.

Six players from Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse received honors in the 2022 Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State Selection.

Caden Ladd was named to First Team Defense and Davis York was named to Second Team Defense. Evan McClorey was named to Second Team Midfield. Blake Berry was named to Second Team FOGO. Zaidan Green was named to Third Team Attack. Karl Wandrie was named to Third Team Goalie.