Wolves continue reign in the district with 18th title

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team celebrated a week of feats in the first week of the post-season.

The Wolves claimed their 18th consecutive district championship, qualified 12 wrestlers for the regional meet at the individual district meet and celebrated Nate Carter winning his 100th victory.

Clarkston opened the week defeating Waterford Kettering and Lake Orion in the MHSAA Division 1 Team District 107 meet at home.

“I am happy with the team,” said Brian Gibbs, head coach. “First step of the post-season a lot of them wrestled really well. Some of them we could see improvement from in different positions, but I was glad to see us get out healthy and moving onto Saturday with everyone ready to go. I am happy with how everything went.”

Clarkston claimed their 18th consecutive district title with a 50-21 win over the Dragons.

Lake Orion opened winning the first match with Ryker Griffith securing six points with a fall at 1:35 in the 175-pound weight class over AJ Plouhar.

Wolf Chase Olsen (190) took the next match with a 18-0 technical fall over Chris Brabo in the first period.

Lake Orion won the 215-pound weight class as Payton McIntyre had a 11-1 win.

The Wolves gained the lead by one point with a fall from Camden Neumann over Leo Cassel at the beginning of the third period in the 285-pound weight class.

Joey Hahn (106) took his match with a win by void to bring the Wolves up 17-10.

The Wolves finished the night with falls from Archer Anderson (132) over Jason Little in the first 32 seconds; and Nate Carter (150) over Donovin Findlay in 1:36 for his 100th win.

“In this sport there is a lot of critiquing, discipline and a lot of hard work that comes with it,” Gibbs said. “You have to celebrate the milestones. It’s good to see him get to celebrate something. I think he is one of those kids who isn’t satisfied with little things. Getting him to celebrate this is good for him.”

“It was fun,” Carter said, sharing he just thought of it as another match. “Just putting our team in the best chance to get closer to the state title.”

Wins by technical falls were from Noah Vogt (113) over Giovanni Adragna; Preston Lefevre (138) over Kobe Davis; and Ayden Mutter (144) over Michael Champine. Gavin Culloty (120) won by void.

Clarkston opened the night with a 70-3 win over Waterford Kettering.

Wolves winning with falls were Plouhar over Richard Patton; Neumann over Seth Alexander; Jay Wilson (106) over Nico Reimus; Brendan Goldstein (132) over Brennan Toelke; Wyatt Auten (144) over Gavin Padilla; and Carter over Cameron Burley.

Wins by technical falls were Gavin Culloty (126) over Mason Holland; and Lefevre (138) over Zain Hadeed.

Wins by decisions were from Trey Setter (165) over Jamari Powell, 5-3; and Ethan Zak (190) over Maxim Sherrill, 4-0.

Wins by voids were Olson (215), Noah Vogt (113) and Marco Marino (215).

Gibbs shared the duals helped the wrestlers prepare for the Saturday individual meet.

“A lot of our guys were off last weekend so we wanted to get them in matches in because we will see some of these guys this weekend as well,” he said. “We got to get matches in with it being Thursday puts a little bit of a strain on our preparation, but matches are matches and everyone in Division 1 is doing the same thing as well.”

Clarkston qualified 12 wrestlers during the MHSAA Division 1 Individual District 2 at Birmingham Groves on Saturday as Neumann (285), Culloty (113), Anderson (126), Lefevre (138), Mutter (144) and Setter (165) finished as district champions. Carter (150) finished in second place. Hahn (106) and Vogt (113) took third place. Wilson (106), Tyler Le (120) and Etienne Mohr (157) finished in fourth place.

The Wolves head to the team regional competition at Bloomfield Hills on Wednesday. Clarkston wrestles the Blackhawks in the semifinal at 4:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the regional final against the winner of the West Bloomfield and Hartland match.

“We are excited for next week,” said Gibbs.

The Wolves compete in the MHSAA Division 1 Individual Regional 1 at Midland on Saturday.