Wolves dominate Notre Dame, Adams with 19 goals

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Wolves celebrated their seniors and win over Rochester Adams last Friday night at Clarkston High School with their traditional game ending song – “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

“It was a great night,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team. “It was senior night so we wanted to play right, play hard and get all those guys on the field.”

The Wolves finished the night against the Highlanders with a 19-7 win, with the last goal from Damian Miller.

“It was something we needed to do going into the playoff seedings,” Kaminskas said. “It was a good performance.”

Rochester Adams opened the night with the first goal scored with 10:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Twenty-four seconds later Wolf Brendan Weich tied the score with his goal off an assist from Parker Royse.

The Wolves added two more goals from Lucas Diton and Luke Darnell to take the lead.

The Highlanders scored their second goal half way through the quarter and in a span of just over a minute Clarkston responded not with one but three goals in a combined effort from Royse, Darnell and Diton.

Sean Sinclair and Denny Wandrei also scored before the end of the quarter to put the Wolves up 8-3.

Diton led with four goals and five assists during the night. Darnell scored four goals and had four assists. Wandrei scored four goals. Royse scored three goals and had one assist. Jason Martindale had one goal and one assist. Miller, Sinclair and Weich each scored one goal. Gage Preston had 12 saves in the net.

The Wolves defeated Notre Dame Prep on April 29, 19-4.

“The guys are feeling good,” said Kaminskas. “They are starting to roll a little bit. We have put a lot of time and effort into the first half of the season – a lot of travel, a lot of distractions. Now it’s easier. We are at home. It makes it easier to show up and go to work.”

Royse led against Notre Dame Prep as he scored six goals and had four assists. Diton had four goals and three assists. Darnell had four goals and two assists. Wandrei scored two goals and had four assists. Sinclair scored two goals. Travis Bordine scored one goal and had two assists. Miller and Lucas Seedorf each had one assist. Robert Haracic had six saves in the net.

Clarkston (10-2) opened the week against Lake Orion on Monday.

“It’s Lake Orion,” said Kaminskas. “It will be a big one for us regardless with what’s going on with records and who’s playing who. It’s just the rivalry. We are looking forward to it.”

They head to Romeo on Thursday and Okemos on Friday. They play the Wildcats in their last game of the regular season at Oxford High School Stadium on May 13. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.