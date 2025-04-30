Wolves dominate the courts in spring action

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis, ranked in first place in the state, went 2-1 last week with wins over Troy and Bloomfield Hills.

The Wolves opened the week with a 7-2 win over Troy on April 22.

Clarkston swept the flights on the singles courts with Rory Hoyle defeating Nainika Jasti, 6-0, 6-1, on Singles No. 1; Charlotte Partchenko defeating Jhoshi Prasath, 6-0, 6-1, on Singles No. 2; Ginger Robinson defeating Sunny Ahn, 6-0, 6-0, on Singles No. 3; and Ava Henkel defeating Ainsley Ohman, 6-0, 6-1, on Singles No. 4.

The Wolves won three of the flights on the doubles. Kate Ketzler and Lana Sloan defeated Anna Wang and Sophie Wanstreet, 7-5, 6-3, on Doubles No. 1. Abby Finnerty and Lilly Stephenson defeated Emily Zhang and Anatasia Barodka, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, on Doubles No. 2. Emily and Allison Goodrich went 6-1, 6-1, on Doubles No. 5.

The Wolves continued the next day with a 6-2 win over Bloomfield Hills Marian.

They swept the flights on the singles court for the second consecutive day with Hoyle defeating Caroline Torok, 6-0, 6-2, on Singles No. 1; Partchenko defeating Elizabeth Torok, 6-0, 6-3, on Singles No. 2; Robinson defeating Isabelle Yaldo, 6-1, 6-0, on Singles No. 3; and Henkel defeating Marja Geisz, 6-3, 6-2.

The team of Ketzler and Sloan defeated Emerson Turkot and Allegra Curis, 6-0, 6-4, on Doubles No. 1; and Finnerty and Stephenson defeating Simone Fumei and Audrey Agbay, 7-6 (3), 6-1, on Doubles No. 2.

The Wolves lost to Birmingham Seaholm last Thursday, 5-3.

Clarkston went 2-0 the week before with wins over Rochester Adams and Rochester.

Clarkston defeated Rochester Adams on April 17, 5-2.

The Wolves won two of the four flights in singles with Robinson defeating Vittoria Fiorinin, 7-6, 6-1, on Singles. No. 3; and Henkel defeating Bianca Staley, 6-3, 6-2, on Singles No. 4.

Clarkston won three of the four flights in doubles. Sloan and Ketzler defeated Stephanie Elwell and Katie Fu, 6-4, 6-3, on Doubles No. 1. Finnerty and Stephenson defeated Myah Trame and Ava Hanley, 6-1, 6-3, on Doubles No. 2. Harper Jones and Lily Haviland defeated Maia Bak and Elizabeth Bolotov, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, on Doubles No. 3.

The Wolves won their meet over Rochester on April 16, 7-2.

They won three of the four flights in singles with Hoyle defeating Kelly Cook, 6-1, 6-1, on Singles No. 1; Robinson defeating Tiffany Patalinghug, 6-4, 6-4, on Singles No. 3; and Henkel defeating Claire Shin, 6-0, 6-0, on Singles No. 4.

Clarkston won four of the five flights in doubles. The team of Ketzler and Sloan defeated Kieran Feldkamp and Carol Brust Arima, 6-1, 6-1, on Doubles No. 1. Finnerty and Stephenson defeated Arya Birje and Nisha Yevate, 6-3, 6-1 on Doubles No. 2. Jones and Haviland defeated Olga Kobita and Hasini Thonta, 6-2, 6-3 on Doubles No. 3. Paityn Sweet and Logan Robison defeated Giovanna Serio and Kayla Centofanti, 6-4, 7-6 (5), on Doubles No. 4.

The Wolves lost to Stoney Creek on April 10, 5-3.

“This one was a battle against the elements,” said Nikole Carlson Hartzell, assistant coach. “Winds were over 40 miles per hour.”

Henkel had the lone win on the singles courts with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Addison Michalak on the fourth flight.

Though Hoyle did not win her match against Isabella Barretto on the first flight, it was a good match up.

“Rory was a standout,” said Hartzell. “She played very well against their number one, who is highly ranked in the state.”

Finnerty and Stephenson defeated Helena Tumonis and Aarya Newalker, 6-0, 6-2, on Doubles No. 2; and Jones and Haviland defeated Gabby Schramski and Katelyn French, 6-4, 6-2, on Doubles No. 3.

The Wolves, ranked in first place in Division 1 by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association on April 20, opened the week against Groves on Tuesday. They head to Lake Orion on Thursday and compete in the East West Invitational.

-Wendi Reardon Price