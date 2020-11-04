Wolves down Oxford, advance to play Grand Blanc

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves remained undefeated as they won the first round of the district playoffs over Oxford last Friday, 21-7.

It wasn’t an easy feat for the Clarkston Varsity Football team and long-time head coach Kurt Richardson warned them during practices before the game.

“All week they were talking about Grand Blanc and Davison,” he shared. “I said ‘guys, you need to start worrying about Oxford – they are a heck of a football team.'”

Richardson added the Wildcats (2-5) were also tougher this time and they were a good challenge as the move forward in playoffs.

“They are well-coached,” he said. “Oxford’s always tough – from the Bud Rowley teams and same thing this year (under new coach, Zach Line).”

The Wildcats gained control of the scoreboard with a touchdown from Tate Myre with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter.

“They had the ball the first half,” Richardson said. “Yeah, we kept them off the board, but we gave up too many yards and too many first downs. We have to get the ball.”

The Wolves tied the score less than three minutes into the second quarter off a 16-yard touchdown run by junior Davis York and a PAT from senior Stephen Rusnak.

“York’s getting better and better,” said Richardson.

With 15 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wolves grabbed the lead off a 14-yard touchdown pass from junior Mike DePillo to senior Logan Forbes in the endzone, 14-7.

“It was huge,” said Richardson. “Scoring right before half was big. We have a lot of work to do though.”

DePillo scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining in the game to secure the win.

Clarkston (7-0) moves on to play in the district semifinal this Friday as they host Grand Blanc (6-1), who defeated Lake Orion in the first round of districts, 28-14.