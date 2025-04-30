Wolves down St. Andrews, 19-7

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team welcomed their visitors from Canada with a 19-7 victory over St. Andrews on Saturday.

“It was a nice response given how we came out and played on Tuesday (against Birmingham Seaholm),” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach. “St. Andrews is a good team. It was a good day.”

Travis Bordine opened the game with the first goal within the first minute of play.

The Wolves put three more in the net with goals from Parker Royse, Denny Wandrei and Luke Darnell before St. Andrews scored their first goal.

Royse finished the first quarter putting the Wolves up 5-1.

St. Andrews opened the second quarter with a pair of goals in the first minute. Clarkston responded putting pressure on their opponents as they scored four goals of their own from Bordine, Lucas Diton, Royse and Darnell.

The first half closed with the Wolves leading 11-4 after two more goals from Bordine and Darnell.

The boys continued to dominate in the third quarter as they held onto control of the ball and scored seven goals on St. Andrews.

Darnell led the team with five goals and three assists. Bordine and Royse each scored five goals. Wandrei scored two goals and had one assist. Diton had one goal and four assists. Brendan Weich scored one goal and Jason Martindale had two assists. Gage Preston had six saves in the net.

“Travis and Parker had a really nice game,” said Kaminskas. “It was a lot of good work all the way around. When you have that difference it is usually a good team effort.”

The Wolves lost to Birmingham Seaholm in an OAA Red match up in overtime on April 22, 12-11.

Kaminskas shared the differences between the two games was focus and preparation.

“Our guys were a little light on Tuesday,” he said. “I think they thought they had it in the bag. Then, reality struck and we were playing on our heels for most of the night.”

The teams matched each other each quarter, scoring the same amount of goals to finish the game in regulation tied 11-11. Jeff Damman scored the game winning goal in overtime for Seaholm.

Royse led with four goals and two assists. Wandrei had three goals and one assist. Darnell had two goals. Diton scored one goal and had three assists. Charlie Formaro had one goal and Bordine had one assist. Robert Haracic had eight saves.

The Wolves opened the week against Notre Dame Prep on Tuesday.

“We haven’t played them in years,” said Kaminskas. “They are doing some different things, some different looks we haven’t seen yet. We will have one day to prepare for it. It will be a good game.”

Clarkston (8-2) hosts Rochester Adams on Friday.

“They have lost a couple of guys, but they have a face off and a tackle who are still strong,” Kaminskas said. “There are a few other match ups we are going to have to focus on, but ultimately I think we will be okay if we show up and play like we did today.”

Wins over Adams and Lake Orion gives the Wolves an opportunity to tie for first place in the OAA Red.

The Clarkston Lacrosse Program hosts its annual Game for Hope event this Saturday. It begins at 9 a.m. and ends with the boys and girls varsity teams competing against each other at 7 p.m.

The Dragons host Clarkston on Monday, May 5. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.