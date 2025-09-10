Wolves fall to Pioneers, look ahead to Oxford this Friday

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The Wolves are looking at the silver lining after their 27-21 home opener loss to Harper Woods last Friday night.

“Losses are only going to be a negative if you let them be a negative,” Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Justin Pintar shared as the players left the field after the loss.

“If you let that kind of fester and stay with you, then it’s a problem. But you go back, you watch tape and you learn from it. I told these guys the coaches are going to go back and we’re going to try and get better. Hopefully they go back and look at what they can improve on and get better. Sometimes it’s not such a bad thing to get humbled a little bit and figure out ‘hey, we’ve got to do some things differently.’ Maybe we’ve got to be a little bit better in practice. It’s only a negative if we let it be a negative. I think there’s a lot we’re going to go out and grow from this and learn from this. If we do that, we’re going to be a heck of a football team this year.”

Junior Wendell Childs opened the night with a 86-yard kick off return touchdown to put the Wolves on the board 13 seconds into the game. A PAT from senior Aidan O’Neill put Clarkston up, 7-0.

“He’s a talented kid,” Pintar said about Childs. “I thought our kick return did a nice job. They opened up a nice little crease there for him. You can see it develop, and he took it from there. It gave us a heck of a spark there to start the game.”

Clarkston scored again with two minutes remaining in the first quarter as junior Alex Waszczenko connected a 32-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Shane Dasuqi.

Waszczenko connected another touchdown pass, this time to senior Lukas Boman for 62 yards with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter. A third PAT from O’Neill put the team up 21-0.

“We had some things going there in the first half,” Pintar said. “That’s a really good football team, and they executed and made plays. I thought we had a couple big mistakes in there that kind of opened the door for them unfortunately. And, that’s what happens when you play really good football teams.”

With less than five minutes left in the first half, Harper Woods scored two touchdowns. Their first PAT attempt was good for the point, but their second was blocked by junior Wolf Ty Duffy.

The Pioneers closed the gap even more three minutes into the third quarter with a touchdown. Boman broke up the 2-point conversion attempt to help the Wolves keep the lead, 21-19.

Harper Woods took the lead with one minute left in the quarter with a touchdown and 2-point conversion.

“This will sting for a little bit, but we’ll go back, watch the tape, and then get better,” Pintar said.

He added it was a good night with lots of players competing.

“Alex made some really good throws, stood in the pocket, took a couple of hits that I wish we did a little better job protecting him on,” Pintar said. “But I thought he battled and competed. Hunter Kauth had some plays on defense and on offense blocking. He is just physical, and coming up and making plays. I liked what I saw there. We played hard. It’s just a matter of a couple of big mistakes that really hurt us today. That’s too good of a football team to make those kind of mistakes.”

The Wolves (1-1) head to Oxford (2-0) on Friday for their first OAA Red match up of the season.

“We know that Oxford’s going to compete,” Pintar said. “We’ve played them for years now. It doesn’t matter what their talent level is – they’re going to put up a fight. They’re going to battle. If we don’t bring our ‘A’ game and compete, we’re going to be in trouble when we go there. We talk about it all the time that’s one of our goals is to go win the OAA Red. You’ve got to start with the first one. We’re excited to go get that opportunity.”

Kick off is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on GoFan.