Wolves finish strong in dual meets

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive team finished undefeated in dual meets in the OAA Blue League.

They finished their last league dual last Thursday against North Farmington with a 123-62 win.

“It was a great night for us,” said Amber Miller, head coach. “It sealed the deal for us going undefeated within the league- that was our goal. You don’t want to assume anything going into a meet. We knew we had a little bit of an upper leg going into this one. You never know any given night what could happen. We are happy the boys continued to show up, continue to work hard, continue to put their heart and soul into every competition.”

Scoring points in individual events: in the 50-yard freestyle, Owen Guzal finished in first place in the time of 23.52; Will Paul, second, 24.29; Charlie Rowe, fourth, 26.23; 100-yard butterfly, Andrew Musson, first, 59.44; Zac Montgomery, fourth, 1:10.14; Craig Popiolek, fifth, 1:13.15; 100-yard freestyle, O. Guzal, first, 53.92; Paul, second, 54.44; Jack Smith, 1:00.28; 100-yard backstroke, Ben Guzal, first, 1:06.93; Jack Smith, second, 1:10.20; Popiolek, third, 1:16.40; 100-yard breaststroke, Rowe, first, 1:13.64; Leonardo Vezzu, fourth, 1:17.15; Jonathan Young, fifth, 1:27.85; 200-yard freestyle, Musson, first, 1:57.75; B. Guzal, third, 2:15.74; Andrew Craig, fifth, 2:19.72; 200-yard IM, Jeffrey Ellingsworth, first, 2:23.72; Montgomery, third, 2:32.89; Vezzu, fourth, 2:33.36; 500-yard freestyle, Ellingsworth, first, 5:44.11; Craig, second, 6:21.09; and Blake Davidson, fourth, 6:39.96.

Miller added Paul made county cuts in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle events.

“We just getting faster every week. We don’t expect time drops this time of the season so to still see times being dropped is fantastic,” Miller said. “It means their skills are getting better. They are getting stronger every week.”

For relays, in the 200-yard medley, the team of Rowe, Musson, B. Guzal and O. Guzal in first place in the time of 1:52.99; and the team of Smith, Craig, Leonardo and Davidson, third, 2:07.74. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Musson, Paul B. Guzal and O. Guzal finished in first place in the time of 1:41.68; and the team of Vezzu, Montgomery, Ellingsworth and Diego Cardoba, third, 1:53.67. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Ellingsworth, Smith, Rowe and Paul finished in second place in the time of 4:10.55

Lucas Breeden finished in first place in the 1-meter diving with 165.35 points in six dives. Jon George finished in second place with 144.10 points; and Rocket George, fourth, 135.05.

“Diving was fantastic,” said Miller. “Lucas, Jon and Rocket had top scores in diving and that was fantastic to see. Nice to see all three stepping up. Mike (George) was injured today. They had to step up and take that top spot.”

The Wolves defeated Berkley on Senior Night on Jan. 19, 117-65.

Scoring points in individual events: in the 50-yard freestyle, O. Guzal finished in first place in the time of 22.83; Rowe, fourth, 26.08; 100-yard butterfly, Musson, first, 58.46; Vezzu, second, 1:04.60; Popiolek, fourth, 1:09.56; 100-yard freestyle, O. Guzal, first, 53.23; 100-yard backstroke, B. Guzal, first, 1:03.41; Smith, third, 1:09.98; Popiolek, fourth, 1:11.50; 100-yard breaststroke, Rowe, second, 1:17.63; Vezzu, third, 1:18.68; Montgomery, fifth, 1:25.52; 200-yard freestyle, Musson, first, 1:55.79; B. Guzal, third, 2:11.39; Craig, fifth, 2:17.84; 200-yard IM, Ellingsworth, first, 2:22.92; Smith, third, 2:36.97; Montgomery, fourth, 2:38.29; 500-yard freestyle, Ellingsworth, second, 5:38.14; and Craig, third, 6:10.16; Davidson, fourth, 6:25.59.

For the relays, in the 200-yard medley, the team of Musson, Rowe, Vezzu and O. Guzal in first place in the time of 1:53.49; and team of B. Guzal, Montgomery, Popiolek and Ellingsworth, second, 1:59.46. In the 200-yard freestyle,team of Rowe, Vezzu, Davidson and Musson finished in second place in the time of 1:52.47; and the team of Cordoba, Breeden, M. George and Connor Quinlan, third place, 1:57.97. In the 400-yard freestyle, the team of Ellingsworth, Young, B. Guzal and O. Guzal finished in first place in the time of 3:56.37; and the team of Popiolek, Craig, Davidson and Smith, third, 4:33.36.

Mike George finished in first place in the 1-meter diving, scoring 202.60 points in six dives. Breeden finished in second place with 163.65 points; and J. George, third, 133.40.

Thes Wolve compete in the Oakland County Meet this Friday and Saturday at Royal Oak High School. Diving competes on Friday and swim competes on Saturday.

They follow it up with Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet on Feb. 10 and 11.

They wrap they regular season at the OAA Blue League Meet at Royal Oak High School, Feb. 22-24.

“Our goal is to go in and win leagues,” Miller said. “It’s what we are working toward.”