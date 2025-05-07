Wolves go into second half of season with winning record

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Varsity Softball went on a four-game winning streak winning their double headers against Detroit Country Day and North Farmington last week bringing them to an overall 9-7 record.

“We have had a great start to our season,” said Melissa Smythe, head coach. “We have struggled with injuries for the first part of the season, and the girls had to step up and play out of their positions. This can be challenging for any team. However, the girls really came together and did well. We focus on team first mentality and embracing your role, no matter what it is.

“Our injured players found ways to contribute at practice and during games and for that, I could not be prouder of them,” she added. “The girls are having fun, working together, learning from mistakes and celebrating each other’s success. Because of this, they are finding success on the field and in their season.”

The Wolves opened last week with 4-2 and 8-3 wins in their double header against Detroit Country Day, on April 28.

They played the next day to win their double header against North Farmington, 6-3 and 10-5.

Smythe shared 4-year starters NaKenna Knowlton and Gracie Cantley have helped lead the team.

“NaKenna leads the team with a batting average of .588 with two home runs so far in the season,” she said. “NaKenna’s defense is incredible, and she is a terrific leader in the infield. Gracie has had a terrific start to her senior year, batting .455, leading her team in doubles. Gracie is an excellent center fielder, who has also contributed behind the plate as a catcher. There is really not anything Gracie and Nakenna cannot do on the field.”

Junior first baseman Elyse Miller is currently leading the team with 26 RBIs and also has one home run this season.

Smythe shared starting pitchers Cara Parker and sophomore Audrey Johnson have done well on the mound.

“Working together and trusting their defense has led to several wins for these two pitchers,” she said.

Smythe added sophomore Sophia Bordes and freshman Brooke Bond are players to watch.

“Sophia is an excellent leader on the field and so full of positive energy,” she said. “Every program needs a player like this on their team. We are lucky to have her voice on the field, lifting up her teammates. Sophia has been solid in the batters box at the top of the line-up batting .395.

“Brooke is a standout player in every aspect of the game,” Smythe added. “Brooke was immediately welcomed by her teammates who recognized what an asset she would bring to the team. Brooke’s game IQ and mental toughness are impressive. She remains locked in at all times. I would encourage any young softball player who has dreams of playing college softball to come and watch Brooke on the field. Brooke will do amazing things during her years at Clarkston High School.”

The Wolves (9-7, 2-0 OAA Red) head to Bloomfield Hills on Wednesday for a double header. They host Senior Night this Friday when they play Divine Child, 4 p.m. They host Fraser on Monday, 4:30 p.m.