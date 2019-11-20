Wolves head to finals

Three Wolves finished in the top ten during the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Regional Diving meet at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North last Thursday.

Sophomore Alivia Walbridge took seventh place with 322.70 points. Sophomore Madison Verbeke took eighth place with 307.3 points and junior Julia Hunt finished in tenth place with 294.5 points.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Swim and Dive team finished with 129 points during the OAA Red League Meet, Nov. 6-8.

Divers finished, taking three spots in the top 16. Verbeke finished in second place during the finals with a score of 326.1 points. Walbridge finished in third place with 311.1 points and sophomore Addyson Gavey took tenth place with 269.95 points.

Senior Jenna Brown finished in 12th place in the 100-yard breaststroke at the time of 1:11.83 and finished in 15th place in the 50-yard freestyle, 26.49.

Sophomore Allison Kirk finished in 14th place in the 200-yard IM, 2:22.83

Freshman Lilly Kurmaniak finished in the 100-yard butterfly in 16th place, 1:05.26.

The Wolves placed in sixth in all three of the relay events. The 200-yard medley finished in the time of 2:00.59; the 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:53.31; and the 400-yard freestyle, 4:04.71.

Next for Clarkston is the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive State Finals at Holland Aquatic Center, Nov. 22-23.