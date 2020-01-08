Wolves host home meet this weekend

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team opened the new year at the Detroit Catholic Central Invitational.

“It was an eye opener,” said Joe Wood, head coach. “It’s the best tournament in the state. You’ve got 4-5 national ranked teams and over 100 ranked individual wrestlers there. It’s good for us to go and see what we are made out of. It’s something to grow from.”

The Wolves finished with 60.5 points in 14th place. Auggie Anderson and Ashton Anderson placed in the top five. Wood added it was a highlight the brothers placed especially in tough brackets.

“They both had good days,” he said.

Auggie Anderson (112) finished in fourth place and went 2-2 for the day beginning with wins over Oxford’s Lukas Smith with a fall, 4:26; and DeWitt’s Cael Weinzweig, 7-6. He lost to St. Johns’ Jacob Brya in a fall, 5:23; and Detroit Catholic Central’s Anthony Walker in a fall, 5:00.

Ashton Anderson (125) finished in fifth place, going 4-1 for the day. He had two wins over DCC’s Caleb White. He had a technical fall, 19-0, in his first match of the tournament. Then, faced him against in the consolation semifinals, winning with a fall, 4:50. He also had wins over Whitehall’s Riley Buys with a fall, 2:36 and Romeo’s James Rivers for fifth place, 8-0. He lost to DeWitt’s Matt Foddrill, 7-4.

Presley Pearce (140) went 2-2 for the day with wins over St. John’s Jason Stevens with a fall, 2:32; and Whitehall’s Marco Moore, 12-9. He lost to Brighton’s Zach Johnson, 18-0; and Lowell’s William Link, 4-2.

Collin Trevino (171) went 2-2 for the day. He had wins over Oxford’s Gabe Kerin; and John Glenn’s Justin Morrison, 5-4. He lost to Davison’s Jay Nivision, 18-4; and Lowell’s Jacob Lee in a fall, 2:21.

Nicholas Franco (130) went 2-2 for the day as he posted wins over Goodrich’s Reid Highlen with a fall, 1:33; and John Glenn High School’s Nathan McCollum, 14-7. He lost to DCC’s Tatum Bunn in a fall, 2:57; and Rockford’s Ashton Halland, 12-7.

Connor Ulrich (145) went 1-2 for the day with a win over Goodrich’s Jayden Compton with a fall, 1:58. He lost to DeWitt’s Luke York in a fall, 1:45; and DCC;s Philip Burney, 4-0. Hayden Payne (160) posted a win over Romeo’s Corey Allison, 4-0; and lost to Whitehall’s Kris Dowdell in a fall, 5:47; and Goodrich’s Brady Benson in a fall, 4:32.

Grady Castle (152) posted a win over DCC’s Cameron Adams, 9-4; and lost to John Glenn’s Shawn Brown in a fall, 5:57 and Oxford’s Sal Vackaro.

Dru Martin (103) went 1-2 and posted a win over Warren Woods Tower’s Tyler Daniel, 10-9. He lost in overtime against Herremias Cheff from Goodrich, 4-2 and Clayton Jones from Detroit Catholic Central, 13-9.

“It was a growing experience,” said Wood. “We will get better. It’s all about the end.”

Clarkston heads to Lake Orion on Wednesday to a dual against the Dragons and Seaholm, 5:30 p.m.

“Lake Orion has a good team,” said Wood. “It will be another chance for us to test ourselves and see where we are at for the beginning of the league.”

The Wolves hosts the Clarkston Duals on Saturday, 9 a.m.

“Our tournament this weekend at home is no slouch,” Wood added. “It helps us see where we stand and what we have to work towards.”