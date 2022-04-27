Wolves’ lacrosse on verge of OAA title

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves are one step closer to winning the OAA Red Championship after a big win over Birmingham United last Thursday, 11-2.

“They played extremely well,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach Brian Kaminskas. “They played fast. They played smart. We told them going in it was an opportunity to win another OAA Red Championship. You have to beat everybody. They did exactly what we asked.”

Davis York opened the scoring for Clarkston three minutes into the game after grabbing possession of the ball, running into Birmingham’s territory and taking a shot on the net.

Blake Berry took control of the play at face off and less than a minute after the first goal, Evan McClorey scored the second goal.

The Wolves closed the first quarter with another goal from McClorey and two from Zaiden Green, 5-0.

Green scored in the first two minutes of the second quarter.

McClorey scored with 8:58 remaining in the first half and within the next 34 seconds, the Wolves scored two more goals with shots from Ellis York and Green.

Birmingham’s Ethan Glaeser scored his first of two goals with 7:32 to go in the half.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter as Birmingham controlled most of the play.

“We got a little comfortable,” Kaminskas said about the quarter. “But ultimately our defense played extremely well. They didn’t score. I think we were a little excited but complacent on offense. Defensively they locked down and did their job. We always say space favors offense, and time favors defense. Let them pass the ball and eventually they will make a mistake.”

Green led with four goals McClorey scored three goals. Ryan Phyle had one goal and one assist. Davis York and Ryan Martindale each scored one goal. Michael Ferman had two assists and Blake Berry had one assist.

Karl Wandrie had 11 saves for the 39 minutes and 51 seconds he was in the net.

“He had a great game in the net,” Kaminskas said. “The defensive unit as a well was great. This offense is good. They played very well.”

Danny Redmond had two saves in the net.

The Wolves have two more games in the OAA Red with a game against Rochester Adams this week and Lake Orion next week.

The Wolves defeated St. Michael’s from Toronto at home on Saturday, 13-8.

Going into the game, the Wolves didn’t have film on their opponents.

“They haven’t played a game yet, but they are traditionally an extremely good team and well coached,” said Kaminskas. “It’s a fun relationship game at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about. We will go see them next year. I think they had a slow start due to COVID restrictions.”

Ellis York led with three goals. Green had two goals and one assist. Ryan Berry and Blake Berry each had two goals. Phyle had one goal and two assists. Ferman and Evan McClorey each had one goal and one assist. Davis York scored one goal. Martindale and Tyler Cray had one assist each.

Wandrie had 12 saves in the net.

The Wolves opened last week against Bloomfield Hills with a 11-6 win, April 19. Green led the team with four goals and one assist. Phyle had two goals and two assists. Ellis York and McClorey each had two goals and one assist. Ferman had one goal and one assist. Cray and Rayce Septer each had one assist.

Clarkston (9-0) opened this week with a game at Rochester Adams.

They head to Grand Blanc this Friday. They host Lake Orion at Clarkston High School Stadium on Monday, May 2 . JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team went 1-2 last week with a win over Royal Oak on Wednesday, 14-6.

They lost their game to Rochester Adams on Tuesday, April 19, 12-7, and lost to Utica Eisenhower on Friday, 15-5.

They opened the week against Stoney Creek and Henry Ford II. They head to Rochester on Thursday and host Oxford on Monday, May 2 at The Pond, the soccer and lacrosse stadium behind Clarkston High School.