Wolves rule the water

Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive opened their season with a 134-23 win over Ferndale last Thursday at home.

For the individual events, in the 50-yard freestyle, Rylee Harris finished in first place in the time of 25.78; Lilly Kurmaniak, second, 26.45; Caitlin McGivern, third, 28.53; 100-yard butterfly, Ella Johnson, first, 1:08.84; McGivern, second, 1:14.13; Brown,third,1:33.50; 100-yard freestyle, Kurmaniak, first, 59.64; Elaina Kurmaniak, second, 1:02.08; Paige Szerlong, third, 1:03.07;

100-yard backstroke, Harris, first, 1:06.67; Bayla Zarzycki, second, 1:11.64; Elaina Kurmaniak, third, 1:15.91; 100-yard breaststroke, Olivia Zeiman, first, 1:21.20; Lucienne Lemieux, second, 1:24.13; Allison Brakke, third, 1:32.96; 200-yard freestyle, Szerlong, first, 2:17.81; Marion Walters, second, 2:20.46; 200-yard IM, Zarzycki, first, 2:38.41; Katie Haar, third, 2:44.86; Allison Danatzko, fourth, 2:48.88; 500-yard freestyle, Walters, first, 6:17.89; and Danatzko, third, 6:43.54.

For relay events, in the 200-yard medley, the team of Harris, Zeiman, Johnson and Lilly Kurmaniak finished in first place in the time of 2:01.39, and the team of Zarzycki, Haar, Walters and Elaina Kurmaniak finished in second, 2:10.32.

For the 200-yard freestyle, the team of Johnson, Harris, McGivern and Lilly Kurmaniak finished in first place, 1:49.76; and the team of Lemieux, Szerlong, Madison Kauth and Avery Wood, second, 1:57.50.

For the 400-yard freestyle, the team of Zarzycki, Szerlong, Danatzko and Walters finished in first place, 4:29.94; and the team of Brown, Brakke, Kauth and Allie George, second, 4:42.59.

The Wolves host Oxford this Thursday. They host West Bloomfield on Thursday, Sept. 22. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.