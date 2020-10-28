Wolves run into regionals this Friday

Freshman Alexandra Brigham led the team as the Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in first place in the MHSAA Division 1 Pre-Regional 14 race at Clintonwood Park last Friday.

Brigham finished in third place in the time of 19:23.9.

The runners included senior Maya Bergman in sixth place, finishing in 19:41.7; senior Mattie Drennan, eighth, 20:05.8; freshman Kennedy Mareches, 12th, 20:29; sophomore Cate Cotter, 13th, 20:41; senior Shannon Billette, 20:42.6; and junior Elise Wilhem, 18th, 20:51.

The Wolves finished with 42 points. Rochester Adams finished in second place with 48 points; Birmingham Seaholm, third, 75; Oxford, fourth, 95; Lake Orion, fifth, 106; Avondale, sixth, 175; and Beverly Hills Groves, seventh, 192.

Junior Andrew Sesti won the race for the Clarkston Boys Cross Country team, finishing in the time of 16:07.4 as the Wolves finished in third place with 81 points.

Junior Joey Taverna finished in ninth place in the time of 16:50.5; senior Owen Kolean, 12th, 16:54.5; sophomore Henry Poploskie, 29th, 17:48.4; freshman Andrew Floros, 30th, 17:50.9; senior Valen Kurmaniak, 38th, 18:34.6; and senior Bo Anderson, 53rd, 19:53.6.

Rochester Adams finished the race in first place with 46 points. Lake Orion finished in second place, 79; Oxford, fourth, 87; Brother Rice, fifth, 107; Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 127; Beverly Hills Groves, seventh, 195; and Avondale, eighth, 214.

The Wolves compete in the regional meet this Friday at Clintonwood Park.