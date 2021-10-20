Wolves score early, cruise to Homecoming win

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Jacob Beck caught Birmingham Groves’ kick off and made a 94-yard return in the end zone only 13 seconds into the Wolves’ Homecoming game last Friday night.

Senior Lucas McKinney followed it with a 2-point conversion, giving Clarkston a good edge for the night in their 33-8 win.

“It was big,” said Kurt Richardson, longtime head coach for Clarkston Varsity Football. “It set the pace. It puts them on their heels and gets us going right off the get-go.”

With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Wolves struck again with a touchdown from senior Cole Church off a 22-yard pass from McKinney.

Clarkston scored twice in the second quarter. Junior Ethan Clark scored on a 2-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion with 7:17 remaining to halftime.

Sophomore Edward Langton closed the half with a 25-yard field goal, putting the score 26-0.

“I liked Eddie’s field goal – that was huge,” said Richardson. “I thought Ian Olson was phenomenal on special teams.”

The last touchdown came from Beck on a 12-yard pass from senior Mike DePillo with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Groves scored with nine minutes left in the game off a touchdown and 2-point conversion.

DePillo went 11-for-14 in passing for 140 yards. McKinney caught two passes for 53 yards. Junior Aidan Kersjes caught four passes for 40 yards. Beck caught three passes for 36 yards and Church caught two passes for 28 yards.

Clark was the leading rusher going 70 yards on ten carries. Church carried the ball four times for 27 yards Sophomore Desman Stephens II rushed the ball 24 yards on two carries. Junior Gavin Pate rushed the ball 19 yards on three carries and senior Davis York rushed the ball 17 yards on four carries.

Langton went 2-for-2 on PATs.

Senior Caden Ladd had one tackle and 11 assists. Stephens had one tackle, eight assists and one interception. Senior Ian Olson had one tackle and eight assists. Senior Jacob Visintine had one tackle, two assists and one tackle for a loss in yards. Senior Caleb Stalworth had one tackle and five assists. Senior Brady Krzciok, junior Mason King and junior Cavanaugh Diton each had six assists.

The Wolves (7-1, 4-1 OAA Red) play Oak Park (3-5, 2-3 OAA White) in their last game of the regular season.

“We have a lot of work to do in a week and get ready for the playoffs,” Richardson said. “We’re not playoff ready.”

He added playing Oak Park will help the team.

“They are huge,” Richardson said. “They have good speed. They are always a good opponent.”

The game is at Oak Park High School, 13701 Oak Park Blvd. Kick off is at 6 p.m.

The Selection Sunday Show is this Sunday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. on Bally’s Sports Detroit. The Wolves had 70.750 playoff points as of this past Sunday, putting their rank for playoff points in 11th place in Division 1.