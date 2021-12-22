Wolves show support for fellow blue and gold Oxford

The three Clarkston Bowling teams wore their Oxford Strong blue and gold T-shirt in support of Oxford community last week as they competed against Royal Oak.

All three teams also posted wins against the Ravens at Astro Lanes in Troy on Thursday.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Bowling team won their meet against Royal Oak on Thursday, 25-5.

Christian Bradford bowled games of 224 and 206. Nathan Sayyae bowled games of 21- and 204. Gavin Rogers had a 195 game and Rio Westlund had a 177 game.

The JV boys bowling team had a 24-6 win over Royal Oak. Nathan Jenkinson bowled a 197 game and Ian Dembinski had a 148 game.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Bowling team beat Royal Oak, 29-1. Madison Kortman bowled games of 158 and 143. Katie Stephens had a 152 game and Olivia Massarello had a 145 game.

The varsity boys team opened the week with a 23-7 loss to North Farmington, Dec. 13. Westlund bowled a 195 game and Rogers bowled a 177.

The JV boys team lost to North Farmington, 29-1. Dembinski had two games of 158.

The girls varsity team lost to North Farmington, 22-8. Katie Stephens bowled a 139 game and Madison Kortman had a 125 game.

They resume the season when they return from break against Farmington on Jan 5.