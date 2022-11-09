Wolves top Cardinals for district championship on gridiron

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Davison — The Clarkston Varsity Football team celebrated after senior Ethan Clark went on a 77-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the district final game against Davison.

The touchdown from Clark and a PAT from junior Eddie Langton put the Wolves up 49-40.

The score would stay there as the game ended and the Wolves claimed the MHSAA Division 1 Region 2 District 1 championship last Friday night – a sweet victory after losing to the Cardinals in the season opener.

“We wanted this win,” said Clark. “We wanted the revenge.”

“When you start the year and you start with a loss in your first game you have a brutal schedule ahead you just don’t know,” said Justin Pintar, head coach. “You don’t know how guys are going to respond to a loss. It’s a new staff, you have new guys. Just for them to believe and believe in what the coaching staff is going to do and what we thought they were capable of.

“We told them all along we had the team that could go on the run. You get a win against Southfield, a win against Rochester Adams and all the sudden they start believing a little bit more in what we can accomplish. I am proud of them. We lost week one and we turned it into a motivating factor. I am proud of how we bounced back from week one and then came up to Davison and won a game on their field after they beat us.”

The Wolves opened the night with possession of the ball. Senior quarterback Michael Hein made a 62-yard run on a keeper. With 10:56 left in the first quarter and a few plays later, Clark scored his first of six touchdowns for the night on a 11-yard run.

“I wasn’t thinking six touchdowns,” said Clark. “We knew they had a really good defense going in. We believed in our game plan. We have great linemen and they got the job done.”

Davison scored under two minutes later on a 2-yard run. Their PAT attempt went wide right and the Wolves held onto the lead, 7-6.

Clark was the leading rusher, carrying the ball 24 times for 337 yards, putting him at 2,333 for this season for the most in the Wolves’ history for a single season. His career rushing yards is currently 5,154, also the most in Clarkston history.

“Ethan has a motor that never stops and he is the same way in practice,” Pintar said. “He gives everything all the time. He just gets better and better as the game goes on. He just starts to heat up. We keep getting him the ball.”

“Against Lake Orion I had 38 carries. I am used to being the workhorse,” Clark said. “I love being the workhorse especially for these guys, these guys are my brothers. I would do anything for them. They (the offensive line) are very special. They get their assignment and they get the job done. It just leaves it up to me to see the big hole they create.”

Hein carried the ball 13 times for 150 yards and scored a touchdown on a 33-yard run with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Senior Cole Church ran 64 yards on four rushes. Langton went 7-for-7 for PATs.

Junior Desman Stephens had two tackles, six assists, a sack and a tackle for loss in yards. Senior Kohl Jarvis had two tackles and six assists. Sophomore Brady Beck had two tackles and four assists. Senior Jamael McKinney had one tackle and seven assists. Junior Colin Kortman had two tackles. Senior Jaylen Wilson, junior Adam Denver and freshman Griffin Boman each had one tackle and three assists.

Senior Gavin Pate set a school record with a punt of 73 yards.

The Wolves host Rochester Adams for the regional championship this Friday.

“You know they are going to make adjustments,” said Pintar. “They are going to do something different we need to prepare for. Offensively that is a tremendous team Adams has. Their quarterback is outstanding and can run the ball. We know they are going to be fired up like we were fired up in this one. We just have to keep the intensity we had from this week.”

“We will be ready because this is a big game,” Clark said. “We knew if we got past this game we would be ready for the next couple of games.”

Kick off is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on GoFan.co.