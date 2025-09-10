Wolves victorious in home opener

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The Clarkston Girls Varsity Volleyball defeated Grosse Pointe South in the Wolves’ home opener in the Dan Fife Field House on Aug. 28, 3-0.

“We played super consistent, really start to finish,” said Ali Smith, head coach. “We were a little bit choppy the first eight points but after that we were consistent. We had a lot of contribution from a lot of different people which I was happy to see.”

In the first set, the Wolves and the Blue Devils kept close in score. After junior Josie Seets broke the 7-7 tie, Clarkston kept adding points to the board to build a double digit lead. Senior Natalie Sowie closed the set, 25-10.

The Wolves took the next set, 25-17, finishing with an ace from junior Maya Kuebler.

“We have a lot of new kids on the team so we are still trying to figure out what they can do. I think they are still trying to figure out what they can do within our offensive and defensive systems. But it’s really nice to see several different kids step up in different moments. Everyone did a really great job of doing their job tonight.”

Clarkston opened the third set with the first two points and kept adding to the score with contributions from Seets, Sowie, Kuebler and junior Marlie Smith while keeping the Blue Devils in the single digits for a majority of the set. The Wolves finished it with a 25-12 win.

The Wolves also stopped the Blue Devils’ leading player, senior outside hitter Gabby DiVita.

“We wanted to see what we could do against some bigger hitters,” Smith said. “We did a great job serving, keeping people off the net. It was just a good night for us.”

Seets had 12 kills and three aces. Kuebler had eight digs, seven kills and two aces. M. Smith had eight digs and 34 assists. Freshman Stella Smith had 11 digs, Sowie had nine kills and senior Amelia Flores had eight digs.

“It was just really well rounded,” said Ali.

The Wolves went 2-1 in a quad at Notre Dame Prep on Aug. 26.

Clarkston defeated Notre Dame Prep, 2-0; 25-17, 25-16. They defeated Oxford, 2-0; 25-20, 25-23. Seets had seven kills and Sowle had six kills. Senior Addyson Lewis had nine digs and 19 assists. S. Smith had eight digs and Kuebler had two aces.

The Wolves lost to Lake Orion, 2-0; 25-14, 25-22. Seets had 11 kills and six digs. Kuebler had six kills and five digs. Lewis had eight digs and 19 assists. S. Smith had seven digs and junior Aydia Bartz had two aces.

The Wolves (7-1) host Northville on Thursday, Sept. 11.

“They are defending state champs so it should be a good one,” said Ali. “They graduated some pretty good player, but they are still very well coached and they have a good program.”

JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The varsity team heads to Schoolcraft College on Saturday for the second Power Series.