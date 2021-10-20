Women in construction event

Women in Construction Day will be held on Friday, November 5, at Clarkston Junior High School, in conjunction with Northern Michigan University’s Construction Management program.
Southeast Michigan high school students will complete projects in woodworking, simulated construction equipment operation, urban planning and more, learning from and interacting with dynamic women working in these areas.
Women in Construction Day will be held on Friday, November 5, at Clarkston Junior High School, in conjunction with Northern Michigan University’s Construction Management program.