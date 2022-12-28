Wonders of winter

The winter nature education schedule complete with program descriptions and registration information is now online for Wint Nature Center in Clarkston.

Go on a hike to observe animals in their winter habitats, have fun learning about owls, birds and trees and destress with yoga.

Wint Nature Center, located inside Independence Oaks County Park at 9501 Sashabaw Road, provides hands-on natural history exhibits, a captive live animal collection, an outdoor sensory garden as well as a bird feeding station and natural viewing area.

Register for the programs by calling 248-858-0916 during weekdays or 248-625-6473 during weekends.