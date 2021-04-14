Words from the Supt.: Proudly recognizing our CCS staff and thanking the community

A few weeks ago, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services John Lucido and Director of Student Growth and Well-Being Staci Puzio hosted well-being focus groups with staff to learn how the district could support positive morale going into the last few months of the school year and recognize the sacrifices being made by our staff each and every day.

Not surprisingly, one of the things they told us was they would love tasty treats like bagels, coffee, and lunches!

My Central Office administrative team wasted no time getting to work on this worthy project, and in just a few short days, had reached out to dozens of local businesses to see if they would be interested in partnering with us.

The response was nothing short of incredible!

Our community’s willingness to appreciate Clarkston Schools’ employees with “Treats for Teachers” has fully funded weekly staff breakfasts and lunches at each of our 12 schools for the remainder of the school year.

I wanted to use this week’s Words from the Superintendent to publicly thank our generous sponsors for honoring the contributions of our dedicated team.

Our Clarkston Community Schools teachers, support staff, classroom aides, bus drivers, food service workers, grounds crew, administrators, front office staff, and custodians have redefined what is possible in our educational community.

These frontline workers, 1,000 strong, have shown up every day with big hearts, fighting spirits, and relentless fortitude.

Thank you, Clarkston, for recognizing the important role they have played during these unprecedented times!

Dr. Shawn Ryan is the superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools.