Holiday shenanigans took place Deer Lake-style over the last few weeks as local residents soaked up the last few days of the Christmas season.

ABOVE: Clarkston resident Jerry Hill dressed up as Santa Claus and took to a paddleboard on Deer Lake on Christmas afternoon, Dec. 25. BELOW: On December 27, the latest version of Frosty the Snowman was head over heels for the holiday season on Simler Drive in Deer Lake Estates just off of Dixie Highway. Photos provided by Joel DeLong