WWII round table

The next North Oakland County World War II Round Table is scheduled for Sept. 12 from 7-8:45 p.m. at the Clarkston Independence District Library conference Room, 6495 Clarkston Road.

The presenter is Rufus McGaugh, Vietnam veteran, teacher, author, and adventurer who will present “A Marine Grunt’s Year in Nam.” McGaugh was in the Marine Corps, serving in the jungles of the Que Son Mts. of Vietnam.

He was a grunt machine-gunner and was also wounded in Dec. 1970.

For more information about the event, email Paul Maxwell at maxwellpm333@aol.com.