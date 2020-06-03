Yes, We’re Open: French Finch & Water Depot

The economy looks to be getting back on track in Clarkston, and several businesses have re-opened in recent weeks.

The French Finch, located at 5897 Dixie Highway, opened back up to customers with protective masks May 28 with regular business hours of Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Debi Walters’ business offers custom painting, repurposed vintage furniture and home décor, one-of-a-kind kitchen tables, islands and bathroom vanities, all upholstery needs, weekly paint and craft classes, and is a premier retailer of Dixie Belle chalk-mineral paint.

For more information, call 248-897-3330.

The Water Depot store, located at 5932 S. Main Street, is open for business.

Fill up your own bottles or purchase one-gallon, three-gallon, or five-gallon bottles to use at their self-fill station.

Water Depot offers a free sanitizing station to keep bottles clean.

Inside, the store has several premium waters available: mineralized, purified, alkaline, or artesian. Outside, the 24-hour vending system has both mineralized and purified waters available.

All credit cards and PayPal accepted. Delivery can be arranged.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 248-620-1212 and ask for Rick or Don.