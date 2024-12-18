You too can leave a generous tip over the holiday

Meghan, a waitress at Mel’s Diner in Clarkston, received a big tip the other day ($365).

The tip was part of a project that was started when a FaceBook story said a man gave a $300 tip. Many of the comments said they wish they were rich enough to do that. I commented that we all could do that if we just set aside $1 a day and at the end of the year give that money to our server.

I decided to start such a Tip Jar and posted a photo of it on FaceBook then I wrote a blog post about the project. Once I gave the tip to Meghan, I updated the blog post saying the project was successful for 2024.

The day after I gave her the tip, I was at Mel’s and talked to Meghan. She said she read the post and would like to have it spread to a wider audience, so others could start their own Tip Jar, because the tip had been such a blessing to her. She wished other waitresses could get such a tip. She said even half the amount would be wonderful.

Thus, I write this letter so others can know about the Tip Jar Project, and they can start one to bless other servers with a large tip.

Blog with full story is: https://mionsiog.wordpress.com/2024/12/10/the-tip-jar-project-ii/

Thank You.

Jose A. Munoz

Independence Twp.