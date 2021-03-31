Young engineer

Clarkston resident Miguel Saez, PhD, a senior researcher in the Manufacturing Systems Research Lab at General Motors Research and Development, has been selected as a 2021 Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer by SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce.

At GM, Saez is responsible for developing new technology in the field of robotics. His work aims to enable robot-to-robot collaboration to perform vehicle assembly operations using advanced perception and control methods