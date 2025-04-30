Young snowboarder succeeds with second, third place finishes

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

FRISCO, Colo. — Jax Tillman has a passion for snowboarding.

The passion for the 10-year-old Independence Township resident led to top finishes in the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships at Copper Mountain Resort, March 29 – April 10.

Tillman finished in second place in Rail Jam out of 54 competitors ages 9-10-years-old. He finished in third place in Slopestyle out of 62 competitors in the same age group.

“Jax is still so unbelievably excited to have podiumed in both events,” shared his parents, Jacob and Bethany.

“As Jax’s parents we are still in awe and just so proud that he podiumed at the national level against all odds,” Jacob added. “We credit Pine Knob and Boyne’s amazing terrain parks for making it even possible for Jax to make podium at nationals. Most of Jax’s competitors live in mountain states and are either home schooled or enrolled in special snowboard schools where they ride every day with coaches. Moving out of state is not in the cards for us due to our jobs, family and our love for Clarkston.”

Jax began skiing at Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort when he was 5-years-old as both his parents enjoy skiing.

“Both of us had zero knowledge of snowboarding at the time,” Jacob admitted. “But, when Jax saw the snowboarders hitting the Pine Knob terrain park he was hooked. He talked about it incessantly until we finally gave in and signed him up for a lesson at Pine Knob. Jax fell in love with the sport instantly and even hit his first rail that same season at the age of five.”

Since he began snowboarding, Jax would practice every weekday at Pine Knob. For the first time, the family spent this season taking three-hour drives on the weekends to Boyne Mountain Resort.

“Jax could ride with his coach, Chase Blakely,” Jacob said. “We feel just so lucky to have access to Pine Knob and Boyne. Their terrain parks are insanely good and on-point with those found in mountain states.”

Jacob and Bethany shared they aren’t the only ones proud of Jax. His classmates and teacher, Mrs. Elizabeth Motyka at Everest Academy have been incredibly supportive. Each of his classmates even made him a card which he received when he returned from Colorado.

“So incredibly sweet,” Bethany shared.