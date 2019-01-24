Young talent rules courts

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Basketball teams are young but also tough as they continue to post wins over their opponents.

The boys program knocked down two opponents last week.

Detroit King opened the Saturday evening game with a run of seven points only to have the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team match it with a 10-2 run to end the first quarter, 10-9.

The Wolves kept Detroit King scoreless during the first five and a half minutes of the second half. Clarkston went on a 12-point run before the Crusaders scored again. They finished the third quarter with a 20-point lead and ended the night with a 53-39 win.

Fletcher Loyer led the Wolves with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Keegan Wasilk had 14 points with five assists and four rebounds; Matt Nicholson had nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocks; and Jake Jensen had six points, six rebounds and four assists.

The boys opened the week with a 66-52 win over Oak Park, Jan. 17.

Loyer led the team with 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Wasilk scored 13 points and had five rebounds and four assists; Nicholson had nine points, 16 rebounds and six blocks; and Desmond Mills-Bradley had eight points.

The Wolves opened the week against Bloomfield Hills. They head to Lake Orion on Friday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team have been on a winning streak after opening the winter season with five losses.

The most recent win was against North Farmington on Jan. 15, 45-16.

“We are pretty consistent,” said John Weyer, head coach. “These last games we have really been putting it all together. They are really gelling and realizing who they are and how good they could be.”

Madison Skorupski and Sam Aris were the leading scorers with eight points each.

“We have an extremely balanced offensive attack, and the girls have bought into the process,” he added. “We understand that it’s our shot and never my shot.”

The Wolves defeated Ann Arbor Skyline on Jan. 7, 56-37. Taylor Heaton and Lexi Linton had 14 points each.

“They worked really hard,” said Weyer. “Our girls did well.”

They played Lakeland the next night for a 37-27 win where Linton and Morgan Hunter each had ten points.

“They showed a lot of grit,” Weyer added.

They continued with a win against Birmingham Groves on Jan. 10, 49-32. Izzy Hadley scored nine points.

“We did really well,” Weyer said. “We played consistent the whole game and everybody got to play.”

The team heads Southfield on Thursday.

“We are going to have our hands full, but we are going to give them anything we can,” Weyer said.

They host Stoney Creek on Tuesday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.