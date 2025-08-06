Your brand is a vibe: Make sure it’s a good one

Vibe: a distinctive feeling or quality capable of being sensed.

Last week I found myself in one of those meetings where the vibes were vibing, and before you judge me for that description allow me to defend myself.

As a millennial I know slang terms, including the dreaded “like” slip into my vernacular more than I’d like to admit. “Vibe” is certainly one of those terms that seems to come out of my mouth almost daily. The vibes are good, the vibes are bad, the vibes are off, the vibes are vibing (this is a good thing).

A little digging proves I’m not alone in my use (and possible overuse) of the word. Two years ago The Guardian published a piece titled “Vibe check: what does the most overused word of our era actually mean?” To confirm the increase in the usage of the word, the article reached out to an expert. From the piece, “Jessi Grieser, an associate professor in linguistics at the University of Michigan, said that ‘vibe’ had undergone a process known as linguistic generalization, where its meaning had slowly expanded.” Grieser added that, “a recent dataset, of web-based newspapers and magazines from 2010 until 2021, showed ‘vibing’ rising significantly in 2021. ‘I wasn’t able to find any sort of watershed that seems to have started that or a single spot,’ Grieser said. ‘But we do get that big spike in 2021.’”

I’d argue that since that piece was published the popularity of “vibe” has continued to grow. So much so that I found myself using the word in a meeting — the one where the vibes were vibing.

A client and I were having an in-depth conversation on branding. We were digging into what exactly a brand is, what a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) assessment would look like for her brand and ultimately how an updated, stronger brand could help her organization grow and succeed. She was genuinely curious and eager to learn more, and I had fun explaining concepts and ideas that I’m passionate about to a captive audience.

I sometimes take for granted that everyone understands what a brand is and how important a strong brand is. Sometimes I worry that what I’m sharing is obvious. Great meetings like that one reminded me that the experience and knowledge our team has when it comes to branding is vital in helping businesses and organizations in our community succeed.

One particular exchange during our meeting really stood out. In the branding world we often refer to national brands to point out the power of a strong brand — think McDonald’s golden arches or Coke’s signature red. The idea is that one could be anywhere in the world, see the golden arches and know exactly what to expect. From service to atmosphere to food. After a pause in conversation my client said, “I’m trying to think of a local organization whose logo or symbol works like that.” We ran through a few well-known local companies, and she was correct. While they are well-known, it’s not by symbol only.

Instead, an organization’s name in combination with their color scheme, their logo, the font their name appears in and even their team members and location all work in combination to deliver the same “thing” locally as the golden arches do nationwide. Taking a chance on my audience, I described that “thing” as a “vibe.” Immediately, my client knew what I meant. (Thanks, I’m sure, to the rising popularity of the word!)

Do you drive by a local business and know what happens inside? Do you know how many people work there or who works there? Do you know what community events or nonprofits they support? Is it a good place to work? Do you know the “vibe?” If you answered “yes” to the majority of those questions, that business has a strong brand.

A strong brand is more than a symbol, a logo, colors and fonts. A brand goes beyond design, service, ingredients, marketing and advertising. A brand is a vibe.

The key is to ensure your brand is “good vibes only” by building a strong brand. Our team does this through a number of steps. Sometimes that includes a brand audit, helping us learn the current “vibe” of a brand. Research in that step directs us as we create a brand identity including a mission, vision, brand promise, tagline, logo and more. Once those pieces are built, we create good vibes for a brand by ensuring it’s consistent and it’s advertised frequently in as many avenues as possible.

If your brand’s vibe could use some help contact me at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com.

Emily Caswell is the Brand Manager for VIEW Group, the branding division of View Newspaper Group.