City efforts to reduce speeds on Main Street is nearing completion with the installation of the electronic “Your Speed” signs on North Main Street.

The northbound sign is located near the spillway (at approximately 20 N. Main) and the southbound sign is located near the entrance to the city (at approximately 177 N. Main).

“This was a complicated installation, with many prerequisites from MDOT,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “The signs are currently running in ‘silent’ mode, allowing us to capture ‘before’ speed data until approximately January 18.”

Michigan State University student CJ Sivak will be assisting the city capturing before and after speed data for the next several weeks, summarizing her findings and reporting back to city council some time in February.