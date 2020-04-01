Youth project to collect food

Andrea Williams, at right, with her kids Natalie, Ben, and Sam, collect food donations. Photo provided

Andrea Williams and her children are picking up food donations every Tuesday to give to Lighthouse of Clarkston, as a mission project for their church, Community Presbyterian of Waterford.

“It’s going really well – the van was full and we filled up three carts,” Williams said. “The first time, they felt like it was some kind of weird trick-or-treating, but now it’s nice to get out of the house.”

The mission will help the kids earn scholarships for church camp, she said.

“This is a way we can earn service hours, help the community, and give us something to do,” she said.

They’ll pick up donations from Clarkston-area front porches every Tuesday until things return to normal. Call or text her at 248-930-0793. Lighthouse of Clarkston, 5850 Dixie Highway, needs donations of macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned meat, pasta sauce, dry pasta, and other boxed or canned food, as well as bathroom and cleaning supplies. Call Lighthouse at 248-920-6000 x4403.

– Phil Custodio