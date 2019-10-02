ZBA, 10-16-19

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

SPECIAL MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

Case #19-023, KIRCO Development LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 8.9 foot height variance from Section 4.11(D), Table 4.11 and, 2) A 3.4 foot variance from Section 5.05(A)(3) in order to construct a new senior living facility, West side of Sashabaw Rd., south of Moody Dr., Parcels #08-22-101-012, -013 & -025, OS-2 Office Service Two (Rezoning to R-3 Elderly Housing Residential in process). APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of September 4, 2019

NOTICE : The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.