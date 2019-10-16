ZBA 11-6-19

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME:Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION:Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

Case #19-024, Leonardo Pizzo, Petitioner, Requesting: Four (4) total variances; 1) A 0.14 front setback variance and 2) A 0.03 rear setback variance; both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 and, 3) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 4) A 31.64 foot setback variance from Section 5.04(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a porch and deck on an existing home and construct a detached garage on an existing nonconforming lot of record, 4109 Meyers Rd., Parcel #08-34-478-042, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #19-025, Nick Anderson, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 34.35 foot lot with variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 and, 2) A 25 foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct an accessory structure on the property, 9950 Allen Rd., Parcel #08-05-101-012, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #19-026, Vincent Thompson, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 12.02(F)(2) in order to permit LED menu board signs, 5700 Maybee Rd., Parcel #08-27-400-037, C-2 Planned Shopping Center (Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District). APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Special Meeting Minutes of September 16, 2019

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.