ZBA 2-5-20

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME:Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
- CALL TO ORDER
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
- ROLL CALL:
- REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
- PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Case #20-002, Pat Fenech, Petitioner, Requesting: An 18 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition to a home on an existing nonconforming lot of record, 4832 Clinton Dr., Parcel #08-34-405-016, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
- Regular Meeting Minutes of January 8, 2020
- DISCUSSION:
- ADJOURNMENT:
NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk
NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.