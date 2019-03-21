ZBA 4-10-19

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #19-002, Denise & Darryn Lazar, Petitioner, Requesting: A 5 foot side yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on an existing home, 6082 Campfire Circle, Parcel #08-28-277-026, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED MARCH 6, 2019) NEW BUSINESS: Case #19-004, Jeffery A. Scott Architects, Petitioner, Requesting: A 119.4 square foot variance from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04 B-1 in order to install a new wall sign, 6625 Dixie Highway, Parcel #08-32-201-010, C-3 Highway Commercial. Case #19-005, Kevin Boldrey, Petitioner, Requesting: A 35 foot rear yard variance from Section 5.04(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a pole barn, 9550 Pine Knob Rd., Parcel #08-02-300-004, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of March 6, 2019 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.